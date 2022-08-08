Trinity Episcopal O-lineman Carlos Moore commits to Hampton

Trinity Episcopal rising senior offensive lineman Carlos "Los" Moore, a returning first team All-Metro selection, on Monday announced his commitment to play at Hampton University.
A second team all-VISAA selection, Moore, who is 6-foot-6, 322 pounds, amassed 18 pancake blocks and was a key piece of the Titans first Division I state title in school history.
Primarily a right tackle with good footwork in space who sometimes lined up at guard and got downhill to create holes in the run game, Trinity coach Sam Mickens said Moore "has a very bright future ahead of him."
"Hampton was a perfect fit for Los because their coaching staff did a great job of making him feel at home," Mickens said.
"They have a family-like atmosphere in their program. Hampton is getting a tough, physical, mountain of a young man who's just beginning to reach his physical potential."
After playing in the Big South since 2018, Hampton in January officially joined the CAA, becoming the Richmond-based conference's first HBCU. The Pirates, which went 5-6 in 2021, this season play Richmond (Oct. 22) and William & Mary (Nov. 5) both at home.
