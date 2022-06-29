Trinity Episcopal receiver Trai Ferguson headed to Naval Academy

Trinity Episcopal rising senior wide receiver Trai Ferguson, the hero of the VISAA title game who secured the game-winning touchdown and 2-point conversion to help the Titans defeat Benedictine 22-21 in overtime, on Monday announced he will play college football at the Naval Academy.

"I really picked Navy because of the coaches and the people there, it's genuinely just a big family up in Annapolis," Ferguson said Tuesday via text.

"There are also a plethora of opportunities that will change my life for the better."

Ferguson caught 33 passes for 596 yards and seven touchdowns last fall, routinely facing bracket coverage and two-high looks. The first team All-VISAA honoree also had interest from William & Mary, Wake Forest, Harvard, Columbia and Penn, among others.