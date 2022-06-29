 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trinity Episcopal receiver Trai Ferguson headed to Naval Academy

Trinity Episcopal rising senior wide receiver Trai Ferguson, the hero of the VISAA title game who secured the game-winning touchdown and 2-point conversion to help the Titans defeat Benedictine 22-21 in overtime, on Monday announced he will play college football at the Naval Academy. 

"I really picked Navy because of the coaches and the people there, it's genuinely just a big family up in Annapolis," Ferguson said Tuesday via text. 

"There are also a plethora of opportunities that will change my life for the better."

Ferguson caught 33 passes for 596 yards and seven touchdowns last fall, routinely facing bracket coverage and two-high looks. The first team All-VISAA honoree also had interest from William & Mary, Wake Forest, Harvard, Columbia and Penn, among others. 

ZJoachim@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6555

Twitter: @ZachJoachim

