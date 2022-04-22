Trinity Episcopal secondary drawing widespread Division I recruiting interest

Coming off the program's first VISAA Division I championship, coach Sam Micken's Trinity Episcopal squad is next season set to feature an elite secondary that includes four top prospects with Division I college offers.

"It has been amazing, we're blessed, I'm so excited that all their hard work is getting noticed," Mickens said of his secondary, which will regularly workout together all day on a Sunday.

All-Metro second team cornerback Cam Fleming, a rising senior, leads the way with myriad offers from Power 5 programs including Washington, Ole Miss, North Carolina, West Virginia, Old Dominion and JMU.

Rising junior safety Zahir Rainer, who also runs track, has offers from Penn State, Arkansas, Minnesota, Duke and East Carolina, among others. He's ranked as one of the top safeties in the state in his class by 247Sports.

Fellow rising junior Cornell Allen has an offer from Marshall and has visited William & Mary, ODU and JMU. And rising sophomore cornerback Terrance "Deuce" Edwards is one of the state's top DBs in the Class of 2025, he's got an offer from Akron and has visited ODU.

"They're both very athletic kids," Mickens said of Allen and Edwards. "These kids are getting it done on and off the field."

Mickens credited defensive backs coach Timone Brown with the development of his top-tier secondary.

"Not just from a physical standpoint but from a mental standpoint, [Brown] does a really good job of character development," Mickens said. "He and [former Virginia and NFL player] Wali Rainer, they pour so much into the kids, always positive affirmation."

Mickens said his secondary, similar to the rest of the Titans team, leads collectively. Though Fleming is the senior, Mickens said his secondary, in addition to fellow standouts Trai Ferguson (Navy, W&M offers) at wide receiver and Hunter Brooks at linebacker support one another in their recruiting journeys regardless of who's getting the offers.

"It's a collective group of leaders throughout our team," Mickens said.

Mickens joked that opposing teams will "easily" throw against his Titans secondary, saying offers are only worth the tweet or Instagram post in which they're made public -- you've still got to show up and do the work on the field.

"I hope there's a team or two that looks at it and says 'We can't throw on them because they've got so many offers back there,'" he said. "If it were me, I'd be telling my receivers 'Hey, go make some money. Go make a name for yourself.' ... That's what I've told them, heavy is the head that wears the crown. You're going to get everyone's best."