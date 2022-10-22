Trinity Episcopal strikes early, often in victory over St. Christopher's

Trinity wasted no time putting its stamp on Saturday’s VISAA showdown versus visiting St. Christopher’s. A 95-yard kickoff return touchdown by freshman Davion Brown on the game’s first play ignited a Titans onslaught that was relentless until the final buzzer.

The electric score was the first of six consecutive touchdowns by the unbeaten Titans (8-0) as No. 5 Trinity rolled to a 42-7 victory.

“I saw an open lane,” a wide-eyed Brown said following the win. “We had great blocks and I just hit the hole.”

Trinity led 28-0 at halftime thanks in large part to the special teams play the Saints (5-3) witnessed on the opening kickoff. A muffed punt by St. Chris in the dwindling moments of the second quarter was converted into 7 points.

The Saints hung tough early on and forced two turnovers in the first half to keep the game within reach. Trinity’s offense didn’t play its best ball in the first half, but the Titans executed every time St. Chris sensed opportunity.

Facing a fourth-and-1 with 3:31 remaining in the opening quarter, Trinity quarterback Taegan Logan dropped back and threw a beautiful deep ball that landed right in the hands of a streaking Brennan Ridley for a 25-yard TD to put Trinity up 14-0.

Logan, a sophomore, finished the game 13 of 21 for 234 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. The majority of his yards came via 6-foot-4 sophomore wideout Isiah Robinson.

Robinson created headaches for the defense all day as he racked up 123 yards on six receptions. Brown, his fellow underclassman mismatch, recorded two catches for 66 yards. The Saints defense was stout at the line of scrimmage as it allowed just 37 yards rushing yards from the Titans’ explosive offensive attack.

The win puts Trinity one game away from an undefeated regular season. The Titans need to knock off 5-1 Woodberry Forrest next Saturday to achieve the team’s first perfect regular season since the school rebooted the football program in 2004 following a 10-year hiatus.

Titans coach Sam Mickens has been with the program for 15 seasons, and this is his 10th as head coach. He’s never coached a team that’s been perfect through October. The achievement, though, won’t mean much to him if the streak doesn’t carry over into the postseason.

“We only talk about winning the last game,” Mickens said. “If you don’t win the last game of the season, it’s pointless.”

If there was ever a year where the stars aligned for Mickens and the Titans, it’s this one. Trinity players have a combined 75 college scholarship offers. Eight players on defense have FBS or FCS offers.

Couple that with underclassmen sensations on offense in Logan, Robinson and Brown, and the Titans are a nightmare matchup for any opponent.