Trinity to start freshman Taegan Logan at quarterback against Collegiate

Trinity Episcopal (1-1) senior quarterback Jack Toscano will be out "for a couple of weeks" said Titans assistant Malcolm Bell.
Toscano was injured in Trinity's 27-13 road loss to Bishop McNamara (Md.) last weekend. Freshman Taegan Logan will take over under center for this Saturday's matchup with Collegiate (0-1). Toscano went 7 of 10 for 45 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game. Logan went 10 of 20 for 175 yards, a TD and two interceptions after taking over.
"First career start this week, holding it down til 15 (Toscano) gets back," Logan tweeted this week.
"Love you bro. Excited to watch you ball," Toscano responded.
(804) 649-6555
Twitter: @ZachJoachim