Trinity to start freshman Taegan Logan at quarterback against Collegiate

Toscano was injured in Trinity's 27-13 road loss to Bishop McNamara (Md.) last weekend. Freshman Taegan Logan will take over under center for this Saturday's matchup with Collegiate (0-1). Toscano went 7 of 10 for 45 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game. Logan went 10 of 20 for 175 yards, a TD and two interceptions after taking over.