Troy Manns reaches 200 wins with L.C. Bird boys basketball; Monacan girls lose Linden Madison to injury

L.C. Bird boys basketball coach Troy Manns, in his 10th season with the Skyhawks, picked up his 200th win in Monday’s victory over Cosby.

His 2017 team went 27-1 and won the Class 5 state title, and his 2016 team was the state runner-up.

The Skyhawks, ranked No. 1 in the Times-Dispatch Top 10, are 4-0 this season, with all four wins coming in a six-day span.

Manns has several college-level players this season. He’s also got enough quality depth and interchangeable pieces that he’s able to use “pretty much everybody” during a game.

“I just turn around and just yank somebody and throw them in the game,” he said.

“To play the style we play, we’ve got to have numbers,” said Manns, whose teams press and play up-tempo. “What our guys understand is if they buy into what we’re selling – the unselfish play is what we’re selling – and we win, they’ll get the individual stuff. They’ll get the college attention, they’ll get the awards and those kinds of things. The cool part of our team so far is nobody cares who’s the high scorer. … They celebrate team play.”

