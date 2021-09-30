Turnover battle, Brenton Hilton and Quentin Johnson highlight No. 3 Dinwiddie at No. 5 Matoaca

Mills said his defense will have to rally to the ball and gang tackle in order to slow the Warriors' rushing attack. Parker said his team has seen plenty of crazy fronts and loaded boxes given how well they've run the ball, and to this point, have been able to make all the right schematic adjustments.

Defensively, senior end and Virginia recruit Keyshawn Burgos anchors the Warriors' line. A linebacking corps led by senior "tackling machine" Michael Shank that also includes returning starters Cam Johnson and Gavin Hall is Matoaca's calling card defensively. Senior safety Malachi Cook has played a versatile, disruptive role, and freshman safety Bryce Yates has shown a great understanding of what opposing offenses are trying to do. Matoaca is holding opponents to 9.5 points per game.

For Dinwiddie, an experienced group of linebackers led by seniors Zack Weaver and Tylor Veney lead the charge defensively. Senior tackle Ben Pfister had three sacks last week, he anchors the line. And the secondary has "grown up a lot," Mills said.

These programs first met in 1965, and Matoaca dominated the series early on. But Dinwiddie has won 12 of the last 14 matchups to bring the all-time tally to 16-15-1 in favor of the Warriors.