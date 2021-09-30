Turnover battle, Brenton Hilton and Quentin Johnson highlight No. 3 Dinwiddie at No. 5 Matoaca

The turnover battle and a couple top-tier playmakers will help decide a Top-5 showdown of unbeaten Central District foes Friday when Dinwiddie, ranked No. 3 in the Times-Dispatch Top 10, visits No. 5 Matoaca.
The Warriors (4-0) are coming off a 21-14 win over No. 8 Thomas Dale (2-1) in which running back Quentin Johnson carried 20 times for 132 yards.
Matoaca last started a season 5-0 in 2006. Coach Jay Parker attributed the early success to his Warriors' propensity for creating turnovers, something his program has emphasized more in practice this season, as well as a rugged rushing attack led by Johnson and a physical, downhill offensive line.
Matoaca has forced 12 turnovers, eight interceptions and four fumble recoveries, through four games.
"That really is a recipe for success at all levels of football," said Warriors coach Jay Parker, adding that many defensive practices begin with tackling and turnover techniques. "It was one of the things we wanted to change fundamentally going into the season, and it's really paid off."
Turning over the Generals (2-0) will be a tough ask, largely due to senior quarterback Brenton Hilton's command of the offense and his chemistry with top outside weapon Kelmari Brown.
Parker said Hilton is "maybe the best we'll see all year" under center.
"He's very poised and seasoned, what a senior quarterback should be, he's got a lot of confidence out there," said Generals coach Billy Mills, adding that Hilton has grown into a key leadership role on the sideline as well. "I've been real proud of him."
Dinwiddie has dealt with weeks off and missing players due to COVID protocols early on. Despite the disruptions, the Generals beat a good Heritage (Lynchburg) program 52-12 to begin their season, then trounced Colonial Heights (1-3) 46-0 last week.
In addition to Hilton, freshman running back Harry Dalton has proved an explosive weapon. At 6-foot, 195-pounds, Mills said Dalton has elite athleticism, especially for his age. He carried 11 times for 128 yards and a touchdown, and added an 8-yard TD reception against Colonial Heights.
"He's done well with big-boy football, I don't think he realizes sometimes that he's every bit as physical as anybody out there," Mills said of his freshman playmaker. "When he turns it on, he's got a different gear."
On the other side, Matoaca has leaned on the Johnson-led ground game to control time of possession. Senior center Krishaun Harper, who Parker called "an absolute animal," and sophomore left tackle Jaedin Lee, a "dancing bear" at 6-foot-2, 275 pounds, headline the O-line. Harper directs the blocking assignments, and Lee was an all-region honoree as a freshman.
Mills said his defense will have to rally to the ball and gang tackle in order to slow the Warriors' rushing attack. Parker said his team has seen plenty of crazy fronts and loaded boxes given how well they've run the ball, and to this point, have been able to make all the right schematic adjustments.
Defensively, senior end and Virginia recruit Keyshawn Burgos anchors the Warriors' line. A linebacking corps led by senior "tackling machine" Michael Shank that also includes returning starters Cam Johnson and Gavin Hall is Matoaca's calling card defensively. Senior safety Malachi Cook has played a versatile, disruptive role, and freshman safety Bryce Yates has shown a great understanding of what opposing offenses are trying to do. Matoaca is holding opponents to 9.5 points per game.
For Dinwiddie, an experienced group of linebackers led by seniors Zack Weaver and Tylor Veney lead the charge defensively. Senior tackle Ben Pfister had three sacks last week, he anchors the line. And the secondary has "grown up a lot," Mills said.
These programs first met in 1965, and Matoaca dominated the series early on. But Dinwiddie has won 12 of the last 14 matchups to bring the all-time tally to 16-15-1 in favor of the Warriors.
Parker said he expects a disciplined approach from a Dinwiddie outfit that can attack you from all over the field.
"You can count on them knowing what to do and executing their job, they’re obviously a well coached team, Billy Mills does a fantastic job with that program, I got a lot of respect for him," Parker said.
Dinwiddie scrimmaged reigning Class 6 champions Oscar Smith before the season started, a test Mills said helped prepare his Generals for big games like this Central District showdown.
He's been proud of how his group has handled the off-field trials early on this season, and expects a hard-nosed tussle with Parker's Warriors.
“I’ve been really happy with how they’ve kept it together through that time, it’s not your normal football season," Mills said. "We’re going to get tested tomorrow, Matoaca’s got a great football team. So we’ll see where we’re at.”
