Turton, St. Catherine's claim VISAA Division I girls track and field title

On a toasty Saturday at sun-baked Sports Backers Stadium, St. Catherine’s and Woodberry Forest won the VISAA Division I track and field championships three months after claiming the indoor team titles.

The Saints amassed 173 points, 13 more than runner-up Collegiate in the 12-team girls field.

“It was a strong team effort all around,” said Saints coach Alden Basmajian. “Hampton Turton led the way, winning all three of her solo events. That really paved the way for a great team performance.”

Turton, a junior, won the 100, 200 and 400, and was honored as the outstanding running event performer. Her teammate Charlotte Robinson, a senior, won the triple jump. The Saints also relied on depth, placing three athletes in four of the 14 individual events and two athletes in six others.

Collegiate senior Lauren Lucy, a Miami (Fla.) recruit who competed in six events, won the pole vault and placed second in the triple jump (33-10.5) and sixth in the long jump (15-10) and earned outstanding field event performer honors. She also placed fifth in the 100 (13.26) and ran a stunning, come-from-behind anchor leg (following Micaela Allen, Audrey Fleming and D’yan Robinson) of the winning 4x100 relay.

The Cougars’ Gabi Deglau continued her mastery in the throws with convincing victories in the shot put and discus, Eliza Stone won the high jump, and Fleming the 300 hurdles. Junior MK Myers completed a sterling triple on a 90-plus degree day with a victory in the 3,200 after running a 2:26 anchor leg (following Catherine Horner, Page Wells and Sophie Sloan) to win the 4x800 and placing second in the 800 (2:27.80).

Lilly Versen of Trinity Episcopal won the long jump.

Woodberry won eight events and amassed 214.5 points to finish well ahead of Fork Union (74), Collegiate (53.5), Benedictine (51.5) and St. Christopher's (47) in the 15-team boys field.

Collegiate (Jonathan Yackel, Max McManus, Hugh Williams, Will Neuner) won the 4x800 relay, Trinity Episcopal (William Hoffler, Gabe Dipboye, Drew Covington, Ty Mathes) the 4x100, and Benedictine (D.J. Edmonds, Eddie Jackson, Antonio Schoenborn, Nick Land) the 4x400.

The Cadets’ Edmonds won the triple jump by a foot-and-a-half over his nearest competitor.

Running negative splits (4:57/4:47), Collegiate’s Stan Craig pulled away from Woodberry’s Ferenc Kovacs in the final 400 to capture the 3,200.

Kovacs, who won the 1,600 and 800, accounted for 28 of the Tigers’ points and was the outstanding running event performer. His teammate Rodney Lora, the state champ in the shot put and discus, was outstanding field event performer.

VISAA state meet

Division I girls

Team scores: St. Catherine’s 173, Collegiate 160, Norfolk Academy 84, Potomac 58, Episcopal 39, Saint John Paul the Great 32, Catholic 26, St. Stephen’s-St. Agnes 22, Trinity Episcopal 20, St. Anne’s-Belfield 17, St. Gertrude 16, Flint Hill 13.

Long Jump: Lilly Versen (TE) 17-7.25; Shot Put: Gabi Deglau (Col) 37-11; Discus: Gabi Deglau (Col) 127-3; Triple Jump: Charlotte Robinson (SC) 34-9; High Jump: Eliza Stone (Col) 5-2; Pole Vault: Lauren Lucy (Col) 11-10. 4x800: Collegiate 10:14.45; 100 Hurdles: Caitlyn Lloyd (NA) 15.73; 100: Hampton Turton (SC) 12.72; 1,600: Reagan Exley (Pot) 5:14.07; 4x100: Collegiate 51.26; 400: Hampton Turton (SC) 58.29; 300 Hurdles: Audrey Fleming (Col) 48.84; 800: Kate Tuttle (Pot) 2:24.31; 200: Hampton Turton (SC) 26.16; 3,200: MK Myers (Col) 12:00.34; 4x400: Potomac 4:06.96.

Division I boys

Team scores: Woodberry Forest 214.5. Fork Union 74, Collegiate 53.5, Benedictine 51.5, St. Christopher’s 47, Trinity Episcopal 42, St. Stephen’s-St. Agnes 39, Norfolk Academy 34, Saint John Paul the Great 33, Episcopal 24, Blue Ridge 22.5, Potomac 13, Catholic 6, St. Anne’s-Belfield 4, Cape Henry Collegiate 2.