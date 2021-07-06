Two area runners have top 10 finishes in NSAF Outdoor Nationals

Hanover’s Alli Crytser and Glen Allen’s Dom Dutton turned in top 10 finishes in the National Scholastic Athletics Foundation Outdoor Nationals, which were held June 30-July 3 at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon.
Crytser finished third in the 2,000-meter steeplechase in 6:59.55. She was 18th in the mile run in 4:54.05.
Dom Dutton finished sixth in the 200-meter dash (21.09) and seventh in the 100 (10.52).
The top six finishers in each event earned All-America status.
Midlothian’s Caroline Bowe finished 13th in the girls 800-meter run in 2.11.64.
In the 5,000-meter run, Patrick Henry’s Luke Taylor was 29th 15:48.23.
Highland Springs’ Ja’Kobe Ward was 38th in the preliminaries in the 110-meter hurdles in 15.05.
In the mile run for freshmen, James River’s Quinn Parrish finished 14th in 4:32.98.
