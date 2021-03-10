Two games, two shutouts for Goochland's football team

Goochland football is pitching a shutout through two games this season. The Bulldogs (2-0) blanked Amelia County 50-0 to open the season, then beat Albemarle 27-0.
Goochland, which went 12-2 last year and lost to Hopewell 35-28 in the state semifinal, returned its two starting inside linebackers, two key defensive linemen, had a talented transfer come in from Benedictine (defensive end Isaiah Walker) and returned two starters in the secondary.
"It was kind of the right mix, we knew those two linebackers were going to be core, key kids, and that they were going to make plays. And man, have they ever," said Bulldogs head coach Alex Fruth, who's also the team's offensive coordinator.
"Our defense, they've been phenomenal. Total lights out. I've enjoyed sitting back and watching them."
Goochland allowed 13 yards of total offense in its first game against Amelia (33 passing, minus-20 rushing) and 125 (45 passing, 80 rushing) versus Albemarle.
Anthony Holland and Will Stratton are the middle linebackers; they direct traffic in the box. Safety CJ Towles is the leader in the secondary. Holland had five tackles and a sack against Albemarle. Stratton had two tackles for loss against Amelia.
Defensive linemen Kai Burton, Enrique Alvarez, De'andre Robinson and Walker make up an imposing front. Walker had a sack against Amelia, and Robinson had one against Albemarle.
In the second game, Albemarle marched to about the 20-yard line on its opening drive. It attempted a field goal, but Stratton, a second-team All-Metro selection last year, blocked the kick. He had seven or eight blocked kicks last year, Fruth said, and that's already his second this season.
Fruth said special teams have also been key in his defense's start to the season.
"It's a combination, special teams, defense, great field position, we've been able to pin people back and force them to march long fields," said Fruth, adding that although the offense has put up points, it's not quite clicking on all cylinders at the same level as the defense.
"It's been fun to watch, makes my life easier as an offensive coordinator. ... When you have a defense like that that keeps putting you back out on the field, you're going to get plenty of opportunities to try and get better [offensively]."
The Bulldogs play at Liberty-Bealeton (1-1) this Saturday. Liberty was 12-1 last year and lost in the state semifinals to Tuscarora. Fruth said that should be his team's toughest test to date.
"This Saturday, we've got our work cut out for us," Fruth said.
(804) 649-6555
Twitter: @ZachJoachim