Two games, two shutouts for Goochland's football team

In the second game, Albemarle marched to about the 20-yard line on its opening drive. It attempted a field goal, but Stratton, a second-team All-Metro selection last year, blocked the kick. He had seven or eight blocked kicks last year, Fruth said, and that's already his second this season.

Fruth said special teams have also been key in his defense's start to the season.

"It's a combination, special teams, defense, great field position, we've been able to pin people back and force them to march long fields," said Fruth, adding that although the offense has put up points, it's not quite clicking on all cylinders at the same level as the defense.

"It's been fun to watch, makes my life easier as an offensive coordinator. ... When you have a defense like that that keeps putting you back out on the field, you're going to get plenty of opportunities to try and get better [offensively]."

The Bulldogs play at Liberty-Bealeton (1-1) this Saturday. Liberty was 12-1 last year and lost in the state semifinals to Tuscarora. Fruth said that should be his team's toughest test to date.

"This Saturday, we've got our work cut out for us," Fruth said.