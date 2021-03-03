Two-minute drill comes just in time for Prince George

With a shortened preseason and shortened practice time outside because of weather issues, Prince George wasn’t able to go over its two-minute offense until last Thursday.
They needed it on Friday, when the Royals had to go 93 yards on the last drive to beat Dinwiddie 22-19, scoring with 17 seconds left on a 50-yard touchdown pass from Tahir Johnson to Stephon Hicks.
Prince George got the ball on its 7 with about 1:20 left and no timeouts. A couple of completions and some spikes to stop the clock advanced the ball to the 50. Johnson hit Hicks on about a 15- to 20-yard pass, and Hicks turned it into a TD.
In Thursday’s practice session, Prince George coach Bruce Carroll said the Royals started from their 40 with about 1:20 on the clock and one timeout trailing by six.
“We tried to make sure we were successful in practice,” he said. “Fortunately [in the game], it wasn’t new to the kids.”
Prince George overcame four turnovers and a 19-7 halftime deficit to beat Dinwiddie for the second consecutive year. Johnson threw for 217 yards with a TD and an interception, and Hicks had four catches for 109 yards. Curtis Allen ran for 178 yards and a TD as the Royals amassed 415 yards offense.
Carroll said the Royals tied last year’s game with about a 70-yard drive near the end of regulation, winning 27-24 in overtime. Before that, the Generals had won 13 straight in the series dating to 2005.
“I think the reason we won Friday is they believe in last year’s success,” said Carroll, whose team was 7-4 last season. “This is an experienced group. I don’t know how many high school teams that have two offensive linemen who hold Ivy League offers. Wesley [Bostic] got offered by Columbia. Jaelin [Montgomery, signed with James Madison] had an offer from Yale. We’ve got some intelligent kids up there."
