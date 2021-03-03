Two-minute drill comes just in time for Prince George

With a shortened preseason and shortened practice time outside because of weather issues, Prince George wasn’t able to go over its two-minute offense until last Thursday.

They needed it on Friday, when the Royals had to go 93 yards on the last drive to beat Dinwiddie 22-19, scoring with 17 seconds left on a 50-yard touchdown pass from Tahir Johnson to Stephon Hicks.

Prince George got the ball on its 7 with about 1:20 left and no timeouts. A couple of completions and some spikes to stop the clock advanced the ball to the 50. Johnson hit Hicks on about a 15- to 20-yard pass, and Hicks turned it into a TD.

In Thursday’s practice session, Prince George coach Bruce Carroll said the Royals started from their 40 with about 1:20 on the clock and one timeout trailing by six.

“We tried to make sure we were successful in practice,” he said. “Fortunately [in the game], it wasn’t new to the kids.”

Prince George overcame four turnovers and a 19-7 halftime deficit to beat Dinwiddie for the second consecutive year. Johnson threw for 217 yards with a TD and an interception, and Hicks had four catches for 109 yards. Curtis Allen ran for 178 yards and a TD as the Royals amassed 415 yards offense.