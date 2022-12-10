Unbeaten Dinwiddie claims Class 4 state title with 65-point onslaught

LYNCHBURG –They’d come so far.

They’d worked so hard.

They’d planned. They’d hoped. They’d dreamed. They’d paid their dues.

Now, amidst the adulation of a legion of faithful supporters, the Dinwiddie Generals held high their long-sought prize: the VHSL Class 4 state championship trophy, which they earned in commanding fashion Saturday by virtue of their 65-20 victory over Kettle Run (Nokesville) at Liberty University’s Williams Stadium.

“This is a testament to these kids,” said Dinwiddie coach Billy Mills, whose squad jumped the Cougars early, never relented, and finished its storybook season 15-0.

“They made the decision to buy in. They made a commitment. They left no stone unturned.

“Unbelievable performance by all those guys. Just makes you smile as a coach inside when they put all that work in and see the benefits.”

Quarterback Harry Dalton, a 6-foot, 195-pound sophomore and Region 4B offensive player of the year, ignored the pressure of high expectations and, as he has done with opponents all year, lit up Kettle Run (14-1) with 17 carries for 154 yards and three touchdowns and completed 10 of 13 passes for 245 and three more scores.

“I always remember that I’m not as good as I think I am and not as bad as I think I am,” he said, addressing his stay-in-the-moment, short-memory approach. “That always keeps me humble. Coach Mills taught me that.”

This season, Dalton accounted for 60 touchdowns to surpass the Central Virginia single-season record of 56 set by Dinwiddie’s Adam Morgan, who was on hand to witness Dalton’s spectacular show.

A staunch, 48-minute effort by the offensive line enabled the Generals to amass 541 yards and 21 first downs on 56 plays.

“I love those boys,” said Dalton, referencing the big guys up front who dominated the line of scrimmage. “I’m so thankful for everything they did. They [the Cougars] couldn’t handle the run today, so we just kept pounding them inside.”

Playing their base 3-3 defense with precision, aggressiveness and passion, the Generals limited the Cougars to just 38 rushing yards on 26 attempts.

Kettle Run quarterback Abram Chumley (18-for-248 passing for 2,919 yards and 32 touchdowns through 14 games) completed 19 of 31 for 259 yards and two scores against one interception (by Christian Drumgoole), but all but 7 of those yards came after the Generals held a 28-0 lead.

“Nobody can win a state championship game if they can’t run the ball,” said senior linebacker Trey McBride, the 4B defensive player of the year. “I trust our third-level guys [meaning the corners and safeties]. We stopped the run, and we won. Look at the scoreboard.”

Dinwiddie scored on six of its eight first-half possessions and led 38-13 at the break.

Dalton’s first TD came on a 9-yard run to end a seven-play, 91-yard drive. His second came on a 4-yard run that ended a seven-play, 68-yard drive.

Running back Raphael Tucker, a 5-11, 175-pound junior, rushed 22 times for 137 yards and three touchdowns.

Tucker’s first score came next, on a 4-yard run concluding a nine-play, 58-yard drive. His second, his team’s fourth TD in a span of 11 minutes (followed by Jackson Van Meter’s point-after), put Dinwiddie up 28-0 at 7:56 of the second quarter.

“Our offensive line opened things up,” said Tucker. “They go to work every day. They were moving people, making big holes, making it easy for me. When we had big piles, they were pushing me forward, giving me extra yards.

“They [the Cougars] were dogging us. We got after them. We came out on the better end.”

By halftime, the Generals had 383 yards on 40 plays. Kettle Run 170 on 25.

Even with a comfortable lead, the Generals never took their foot off the gas.

They struck early in the second half when Dalton connected with Frank Wells for a 50-yard touchdown.

On the first play after Drumgoole’s pick and 38-yard return early in the fourth, Dalton hit Zalen Wiggins for a 28-yard TD.

“That’s our mentality,” Mills said. “When you start getting safe, that’s usually when bad things happen. They’d be looking at me funny if I said, ‘Slow down.’

“This is a collective group of champions now. I’m so proud of them.”

Kettle Run 0 13 7 0 -- 20

Dinwiddie 14 24 7 20 -- 65

Din – Dalton 9 run (Van Meter kick)

Din – Dalton 4 run (Van Meter kick)

Din – Tucker 4 run (Van Meter kick)

Din – Tucker 2 run (Van Meter kick)

KR – Tapscott 22 pass from Chumley (kick failed)

Din – Drumgoole 42 pass from Dalton (Van Meter kick)

KR – Rodgers 10 pass from Chumley (Curry kick)

Din – FG Van Meter 32

Din – Wells 50 pass from Dalton (Van Meter kick)

KR – Mehaffey 3 pass from Chumley (Curry kick)

Din – Tucker 2 run (Van Meter kick)

Din – Wiggins 28 pass from Dalton (kick failed)

Din – Dalton 1 run (Van Meter kick)

RUSHING

KR –Chumley 13-33, Quaker 9-14, Mehaffey 3-7, Team 1-minus 16; Din – Dalton 17-154, Tucker 22-137, Wiggins 2-5, Drumgoole 1-2.

PASSING

KR – Chumley 19-31-1-259; Din – Dalton 10-13-0-245

RECEIVING