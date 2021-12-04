Unsportsmanlike conduct penalties undo Highland Springs in Class 5 semifinal loss to Stone Bridge

That pushed a 2-point conversion try back to the 23-yard line. Martin’s pass fell incomplete, and Stone Bridge (14-0) ran out the clock on the next drive.

Springers coach Loren Johnson briefly addressed the media after the game. Though he said he understood the second call, he did not agree with the first and said it altered the course of the game.

“For their officials to make a critical call, 21-20, and say the kid [Sutton] spiked the ball, then for the Northern Virginia official to tell me, ‘I will look at the play,’ only for the commissioner to say, ‘He can’t look at the play,’ and then cost us points,” Johnson said, referring to the first call after Sutton’s score.

“The second one was good, legitimate call. The first one takes momentum from the kids and steals points from the kids in a critical situation, in their [Stone Bridge’s] house with their referees. Terrible. The VHSL is wrong for that, and their officials are wrong for that. Thank you.”

Johnson later took to Twitter to voice his displeasure with the situation.

“It [upsets] me that there is no accountability with the officials,” Johnson wrote. “They can do what they want and never be reprimanded.”