Unsportsmanlike conduct penalties undo Highland Springs in Class 5 semifinal loss to Stone Bridge

A pair of unsportsmanlike conduct penalties were part of Highland Springs’ undoing Saturday in Ashburn, where the Springers fell to reigning Class 5 champion and distant rival Stone Bridge 28-26 in the state semifinals.
The first call came following a pretty 43-yard pitch and catch from Springers quarterback Khristian Martin to receiver Latrell Sutton.
Martin, a sophomore, hit his big hybrid receiver-tight end in stride down the right sideline, and Sutton cruised to the end zone for a score that looked as though it would tie the back-and-forth contest 21-21 with 5:30 to go in the third quarter.
But Sutton spiked the ball and was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. That moved the extra point try back beyond the 20-yard line, and the kick fell just short of the crossbar.
The second came with a little more than 5 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, when Highland Springs (10-4) stripped the ball from Stone Bridge quarterback Jacob Thomas at the Bulldogs’ 6-yard line.
Lance Nelson Jr. recovered in the end zone to make it 28-26, but the Springers were called for another unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the ensuing celebration.
That pushed a 2-point conversion try back to the 23-yard line. Martin’s pass fell incomplete, and Stone Bridge (14-0) ran out the clock on the next drive.
Springers coach Loren Johnson briefly addressed the media after the game. Though he said he understood the second call, he did not agree with the first and said it altered the course of the game.
“For their officials to make a critical call, 21-20, and say the kid [Sutton] spiked the ball, then for the Northern Virginia official to tell me, ‘I will look at the play,’ only for the commissioner to say, ‘He can’t look at the play,’ and then cost us points,” Johnson said, referring to the first call after Sutton’s score.
“The second one was good, legitimate call. The first one takes momentum from the kids and steals points from the kids in a critical situation, in their [Stone Bridge’s] house with their referees. Terrible. The VHSL is wrong for that, and their officials are wrong for that. Thank you.”
Johnson later took to Twitter to voice his displeasure with the situation.
“It [upsets] me that there is no accountability with the officials,” Johnson wrote. “They can do what they want and never be reprimanded.”
This was a hotly contested and well-played Class 5 semifinal between the Springers and Bulldogs, who played a similarly razor-thin state championship game that Stone Bridge won 13-10 in overtime in the spring.
Thomas hit receiver Colton Hinton over the middle for a 20-yard TD on the game’s second drive to put Stone Bridge up 7-0. Martin bounced off a couple of would-be tacklers to carry in from 3 yards out and tie things up during the second period. But Bulldogs running back Eli Mason scored from 4 yards out to make it 14-7 late in the second.
Martin and Co. conjured up something special with just 21.7 seconds to work with. Receiver and defensive back Quanye Veney, the Region 5C defensive player of the year, took the kickoff all the way back to the Bulldogs’ 26. After a couple short passes from Martin to Sutton, who got out of bounds to stop the clock, Martin pump faked to freeze the safety on the last play of the half and lofted a fade to the right corner of the end zone, where receiver Michael Hodge was battling with his defender.
Hodge reached back over his head with one hand while falling down, somehow securing the ball in acrobatic fashion to make it 14-14 after the extra point with zeros on the clock.
Mason, who carried 17 times for 159 yards, had a 60-yard score in the second half. Thomas had another TD pass, this one a 25-yarder to Colin Hart.
Stone Bridge will face Maury (Norfolk, 8-1) in the Class 5 championship Saturday at Old Dominion.
Highland Springs 0 14 6 6 — 26
Stone Bridge 7 7 7 7 — 28
SB — Hinton 20 pass from Thomas (Dastejerdi kick)
HS — Martin 3 run (Rivas kick)
SB — Mason 4 run (Dastejerdi kick)
HS — Hodge 18 pass from Martin (Rivas kick)
SB — Hart 25 pass from Thomas (Dastejerdi kick)
HS — Sutton 43 pass from Martin (kick failed)
SB — Mason 60 run (Dastejerdi kick)
HS — Nelson Jr. 6 fumble recovery (pass failed)
RUSHING
HS — Foster-Powell 14-43, Hodge 10-43, Martin 7-25, Henley 3-14; SB — Thomas 12-43, Mason 17-159, Hundertmark 2-7, Hinton 1-4.
PASSING
HS — Martin 9-11-101-2-0, Henley 1-1-18-0-0; SB — Thomas 8-11-142-2-0.
RECEIVING
HS — Sutton 6-67, Heath 1-7, Hodge 1-18, Veney 2-27; SB — Cooper 1-7, Hinton 3-45, Hart 4-90.
