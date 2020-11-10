UPDATED: Richmond Public Schools won't play winter sports, including basketball, superintendent says

Several of the area’s school divisions plan to play high school sports starting in late December, but Richmond Public Schools won’t be among them.

RPS superintendent Jason Kamras said in a newsletter Monday night that the school division will not play winter sports in high schools and middle schools.

The decision sidelines high school teams at Armstrong, Huguenot, Thomas Jefferson, John Marshall and George Wythe – and some of the top boys basketball programs in the area and state.

“I have recently received a number of questions about whether RPS will have high school and middle school sports this winter,” Kamras wrote. “Athletics are important for many reasons: they motivate and inspire, improve student health, and can even lead to college scholarships. I am deeply sensitive to this.

“At the same time, given our decision to go 100% virtual for the first semester, and given rapidly rising infection rates [of COVID-19], we will unfortunately not be fielding any teams this winter.

“I recognize this will be disappointing to many students and families. But I believe it's the only option we have if we are to fully honor our commitment to safeguarding the health and safety of our students, families, and staff. Thank you for your understanding.”