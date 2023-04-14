With his "superhero" mother by his side and at least a hundred blue-clad, cheering Northsiders in attendance, John Marshall boys basketball senior wing and Apple TV actor Jason Rivera-Torres on Friday morning announced his commitment to Vanderbilt.

Rivera-Torres chose coach Jerry Stackhouse's Commodores among a top five that also included Final Four participants Florida Atlantic, plus Fordham, Texas A&M and the University of San Diego.

A lanky 6-foot-6 wing with standout court vision, handles and a smooth jumper, Rivera-Torres was a key cog in the Justices' 28-0, state-title winning season that saw them ascend national rankings.

Also a strong defender, Rivera-Torres uses his length to clog plenty of passing lanes and swat opponents' shots. In 27 games played in his only season at Jayem, he averaged 15.4 points, 3.4 assists, 7.7 rebounds, 3.6 steals and 1.4 blocks.

A native of the the Bronx in New York City, Rivera made the announcement sitting next to his mother, Brenda Rivera-Torres, whom he called his "superhero." Rivera-Torres' father died when he was 3 years old.

"Losing your dad at 3 years old is not easy. He's worked so hard to make him proud," Brenda Rivera-Torres said. "It was good to see he understood there were sacrifices for both of us. It was hard for both of us."

Added Jason: "She's my everything, she's my rock, she's my heart. She's been there forever. She's just sacrificed so much. When someone sacrifices so much, it's unconditional. You've got to do it for her. That's your why."

Rivera-Torres was introduced to the Richmond area via his acting career. He plays character Nick Mendez, a Puerto Rican teen who relocates to America to chase his dream of playing in the NBA, in the Apple TV original series, “Swagger," produced by and based on the youth hoops experiences of NBA superstar Kevin Durant.

Last year, Swagger was filming in Richmond and used John Marshall's gym. Jason wanted to workout amid his acting responsibilities, and used Jayem's court to get some shots up. He met the team, and immediately began making lasting connections.

"He liked the reputation of the coach and the team and knew it was going to be an elite team to play with, that made him decide to stay and play here," Brenda Rivera-Torres said.

She added that John Marshall principal Monica Murray and Justices coach Ty White immediately made her feel confident her son would be in good hands. The family's faith is important to them, and Brenda Rivera-Torres said the fact that White is "a man of God" made her trust him and his staff.

"I just felt like I was going to leave it in God's hands and know that there's respectable men around him who are going to be role models, who have faith and who are going to help guide him," she said. "That was pivotal."

Former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, who outfitted the Justices with suits prior to their state championship game, spoke in a JM classroom with Justices coaches and players following Rivera-Torres's announcement.

"You guys are leaders," Fairfax told the team, while noting Rivera-Torres's 4.25 GPA. "I want you to lead the way you've been brought up to lead."

Rivera-Torres said the Commodores' system is a great fit for his game, and lauded the competition that awaits him in the SEC, in addition to the relationships he's formed with Stackhouse and his staff.

"Coach Stackhouse puts his trust in impact freshmen, and I plan to be an impact freshman," Rivera-Torres said. "I want to play on the big stage, and I have full faith in my abilities."

Rivera-Torres added that his time at JM and being away from family back in New York has readied him for the college level.

"My support system here and back at home, it's definitely going to help," he said.

"This staff is incredible ... we learn so much on the court, but off the court as well, to be young men. I'm truly thankful to have had this opportunity to become a Justice and win with my guys."

