Varina again comes to Fork in the road trying to add basketball state championship to one in football

Varina boys basketball coach Kenneth Randolph and King’s Fork coach Rick Hite coach a team together in the Boo Williams AAU league during the summer.

In various conversations on car rides or in hotels three years ago, Hite predicted Randolph would be elevated from an assistant with the Blue Devils to succeed Andrew Lacey, who became the head coach at Richard Bland. He made another prediction as well.

“He said if they move y’all down to [Class] 4, we’re probably going to end up playing each other at the Siegel Center [for the state championship],” said Randolph, now in his third season as Varina's coach. “We always joke and clown about him being a forecaster, but a lot of that stuff that has been transpiring, especially on my end as far as coaching-wise, has happened.”

Varina was in Class 5 at the time. The Blue Devils dropped to Class 4 before this season, and now the schools seem to be making a habit of meeting in the state playoffs.

Varina had to go through King’s Fork on the way to a Class 4 state title in football. It will have to take that Fork in the road again if it wants another one in basketball.

While it’s not at the Siegel Center and not for the championship, Varina and King’s Fork collide on Monday at Varina (7 p.m.) in the Class 4 state semifinals for the right to go to the title game.

The meeting seemed inevitable throughout the season. King’s Fork is 24-0. Varina is 23-1, with its only loss to archrival Highland Springs (68-66) in the regular-season finale in mid-February.

The Blue Devils beat King’s Fork (Suffolk) 35-28 in the football semifinals in December, then claimed the championship by beating Broad Run 28-21.

Several players are trying to double-up on the ring collection. Myles Derricott, Anthony Fisher and Amari Baylor were key players for the Blue Devils in football.

Varina, which won a state basketball title in 2018 in Class 5, has a lot of weapons, led by Alphonzo “Fats” Billups, a 6-foot-8 senior guard who has signed with VCU. He averages 15.7 points and 6.9 rebounds.

Others can produce big nights in a deep and balanced lineup. KJ Wyche averages 11.5 points and 4.5 assists, Christian Carden and Derricott each average 9.5 points, Zyir Baskerville averages 9, and Fisher averages 8. Baylor and Baskerville each had 20 points in a quarterfinal victory.

There are connections with the teams as well. Randolph said Wyche’s father, former Armstrong star Kennard Wyche, and Hite coached an AAU team together for several years. Randolph later joined them.

Hite has several of those players on his King’s Fork team.

George Beale is a 6-5 forward and the Class 4, Region A region player of the year. He had 34-point, 15-rebound game earlier this season.

“He’s a high-flyer,” Randolph said. “I hate to compare him to Fats, but he’s their Fats to me.”

First-team all-region pick Samuel Brannen poured in 32 points in the regional semifinals, Ryan Hite is a second-team all-region selection, and Kaleb Brown was honorable mention.

Randolph considers Hite one of his mentors. He said watching one team is like watching the other system-wise, “just different colors.”

“It’ll really come down to who wants it more,” Randolph said.

Six other area teams remain in the hunt for a state title. Also in Monday’s semifinals on the boys side, Highland Springs plays host to Riverside at 7 in Class 5*; John Marshall plays Greensville at Huguenot High at 7:30 in Class 2 -- JM beat Greensville 85-41 recently in the Class 2, Region A final; and Petersburg and Hopewell square off for the fourth time this season in Class 3, this time at Petersburg at 7.

Petersburg won the first three games – 71-58, 61-53 and 41-40 in the region championship game on Clarence Claiborne Jr.’s free throw with .6 remaining.

On the girls side, Thomas Dale travels to Osbourn Park (6:30) in Class 6, and John Marshall goes to Luray (6:30) in Class 2.