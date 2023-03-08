Hearts are heavy in the Varina athletics community this week as the Blue Devils prepare for Thursday's Class 4 boys basketball championship at 8 p.m. at the Siegel Center, where Region 4B player of the year KJ Wyche and Co. will look to make it back-to-back state titles off Route 5 when they face E.C. Glass (Lynchburg).

Two longtime members of the Varina family -- No. 1 fan Herbert "Herb" Sigmund and assistant football coach and teacher Woodrow "Coach Woody" Sanderford -- died over the past weekend.

Mr. Sigmund, a Varina alumnus who rarely missed a football or baseball practice much less a game, was 76. Mr. Sanderford, a Marine Corps veteran who coached and taught at Varina for more than 50 years, was 84.

The Blue Devils will carry their memories onto the court with them Thursday night.

Conway's magic run lifts Varina past King's Fork, into state championship "They wrote us off when we lost four starters from last year. And we're still here. We're going back, and we're gonna go back-to-back."

Mr. Sanderford coached Varina football head coach Marcus Lewis when Lewis was an All-Metro linebacker for the Blue Devils in the late 90s and early 2000s, and Mr. Sanderford taught Lewis's mother.

Varina's Woodrow G. Sanderford Field House has carried the beloved coach's name since June 2021.

"True Varina Blue Devils, they don't miss nothing, you're going to hear them," Lewis said of both, adding that Mr. Sigmund's trademark cheer was "Take it to the house!"

Before Varina got a turf field, Lewis would paint the lines with Mr. Sanderford. The head coach said Mr. Sanderford, born in 1938, was thrilled when the field house was named after him. Synonymous with Mr. Sanderford were his no-nonsense military persona, desert camouflage cargo shorts and work boots.

"Coach Woody, you could always count on him," Lewis said. "You could count on him to make sure the field house and everything was cleaned up. You could count on him telling his jokes about the military, him going to war. He just meant a lot."

Varina assistant principal Katy Noah remembers Mr. Sanderford as a staple of football practices and games, even when his own health was ailing. Mr. Sanderford was a full-time and later in retirement substitute teacher at Varina for decades, coaching all the while.

"He was very present, nothing came in the way of him and Varina football, and he loved the whole Varina community, it wasn't just football," Noah said.

Mr. Sanderford liked to talk about life and how to be a better person with his students, Noah said. He did not attend Varina himself, but was a pillar of the Blue Devil family since joining it as a teacher and lived close to the school for 50-plus years.

Noah escorted Mr. Sanderford onto the football field to receive the plaque commemorating the dedication of the field house. She said that, although Mr. Sanderford's outward appearance was gruff in tandem with his military background, he was "a soft teddy bear" who "loved everybody."

"He was just a tremendous asset to the whole Varina community because he had so much love for it," she said, adding that the field house dedication and 2021 football state title were two of the high points of Mr. Sanderford's life.

"He lived a good, full life, and his last few days were spent thinking of Varina football, just like he did every day."

Lewis said he doesn't remember Varina football without Mr. Sigmund in the stands.

"He'd get everybody rowdy, you'd hear the cowbells ringing, the whole school of Varina, he just loved the program," Lewis said of Mr. Sigmund, who was born in 1946.

"I'm glad we were able to win a state championship before both of them passed."

Mr. Sigmund's daughter, Crystal Brunsch, said her father grew up in the Varina community and attended the school before joining the military. He'd been going to Blue Devils baseball games since the 1970s. He retired in 1998, and since, there've been very few football or baseball games or practices for which he was not in attendance.

Mr. Sigmund played both football and baseball as a student at Varina. The football team presented their No. 1 fan with a championship ring after the 2021 title.

Brunsch said that ring may have been her father's most prized possession.

"Varina high school, the gentlemen on the football and baseball field, they meant so much to daddy, he enjoyed supporting them" Brunsch said, adding that, when she was growing up, her father was also very involved in local athletics at the youth level in the Glen Lea recreational community.

"It just meant so much to him to have all of these young people around him and to watch them grow up and become successful adults. And I think that's why he did it, he just loved the community, loved the sport and loved the people that were involved.

"We wish the basketball team the best of luck and just the entire Varina athletic department the best of luck this season. For Coach Woody and for my daddy, I hope they all do well."

Viewing for Mr. Sigmund will be held Thursday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home & Crematory in Montrose. The funeral will be Friday at the same location. Arrangements for Mr. Sanderford were not yet available as of Wednesday.

PHOTOS: Varina wins Class 4 boys basketball championship