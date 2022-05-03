Varina basketball's KJ Wyche and father, coach Kennard Wyche Sr. play for their community

When Varina basketball assistant coach Kennard Wyche Sr., a first team All-Metro point guard at Armstrong High in the late 90s, was growing up, he played for his community.

And that selfless approach always has been a central focus of his message to his son, Kennard “KJ” Wyche Jr., a sophomore point guard, first-team all-state honoree and fulcrum of the Blue Devils’ Class 4 title run.

“This is our community, we’re from the East End of Richmond. This is where we’ve always been. This is home,” Wyche Sr. said.

“I always tell [KJ] when I was coming up I played for my community. Play for your community, play for the youth, the little kids that are going to look up to you on and off the court. Be a role model. And that’s the biggest thing.”

Two members of that community in particular are always with KJ when he steps on the court — Jamari Dabney, a Varina football player who suffered a spinal cord injury resulting in paralysis in October; and Jahiem “Jah” Dickerson, a sophomore on Highland Springs’ state title-winning basketball team who was shot and killed in early April.

Wyche Jr. dedicated his season to Dabney and was close friends with Dickerson.

“Every time I step on the court, I do it for Jamari and Jah,” Wyche Jr. said.

Playing for one’s community, Wyche Sr. said, means, in part, playing the sport you love for those who cannot themselves.

“I just want him to look up to his friends, the ones that aren’t here or the ones that are going through something, and just be blessed that God gave you the opportunity to play for his boys,” Wyche Sr. said.

One of the state’s top point guards in his heyday, Wyche Sr. was a first-team All-Metro honoree his junior and senior years, 1996-97 and 97-98.

A 5-foot-9 point guard, KJ’s game mirrors that of his father’s as a pass-first floor general with standout ball handling, court vision and defensive intensity.

“From Day 1, that’s what he’s always been — the ultimate teammate,” Wyche Sr. said.

“That’s the thing we’ve always worked on, just being the best teammate you can be.”

The oldest of three brothers, KJ averaged 11.5 points, 4.5 assists and 2.5 steals for the Blue Devils and stepped his game up to average 13.8 points, 6.2 assists and 3 steals during a dominant Varina playoff run.

“I like to get my teammates involved, and I’m a good defender,” KJ said, adding that his game is built around the defensive end. “But I can score when I [need to], and I’m a leader.”

KJ had a basketball in his hands “from the womb,” his father joked as the two sat in their garage Thursday night, discussing the game they love together over Zoom.

“That’s our life in our family. When he was born he had the Little Tikes hoop in the living room,” said Wyche Sr., adding that one-on-one games between KJ and brothers Kaleb, 13, and Kayvon, 11, have over the years been intense, to say the least.

KJ played his early youth ball at Varina Recreation Center, learning the game among other East End youth before beginning AAU ball with local power Team Loaded in the third grade. His father always has been his coach through elementary, middle and now high school.

KJ played defensive back and slot receiver on the football field for part of his youth and followed Varina’s run to the Class 4 football state title as close as anyone not actually playing in it — Blue Devils quarterback Myles Derricott is his godbrother and lives with the Wyche family.

And slotback-defensive back Anthony Fisher, Varina’s emotional leader on the football field, always has been a big brother figure to KJ. Fisher’s parents grew up in the same neighborhood as Wyche Sr.

Both Fisher and Derricott were key pieces on the Blue Devils’ basketball team as well.

“That group is from our area; they live in Varina. So that was the biggest thing we preached to them was trying to trust the process,” Wyche Sr. said of the connections which proved the foundation of both state championship-winning teams.

Varina became the first public school in the Richmond area to win football and basketball state championships in the same school year.

“They’re all really friends off the court, and that makes a great team when off the court you hang together,” Wyche Sr. said.

“That’s how you bring that togetherness. That’s how they stuck together.”

The Wyche family, like the rest of the Varina athletic community, followed Highland Springs’ run to the Class 5 championship with nearly as much passion as they did their own. Springers athletics director Harry Lee Daniel is Wyche Sr.’s little brother. Kennard’s grandmother raised them both.

Many of the Springers and Blue Devils players grew up playing rec ball together or against one another.

“So no matter if we play against each other or not, we root for each other,” Wyche Sr. said.

“It’s bittersweet when we have to battle against them, but when we’re not playing against them, they’re his boys. ... W

Varina defeated Highland Springs handily, 77-54, early in the season at home. But the Springers returned the favor by handing the 25-1 Blue Devils their only loss in the final game of the regular season at Highland Springs, 68-66.

KJ said though the late-season loss to their fiercest rivals hurt, it ended up helping the Blue Devils refocus ahead of their playoff run.

“The feeling we had after that game, we didn’t want to have that again,” KJ said.

One of Wyche Jr.’s favorite memories from the season was throwing an alley-oop off the backboard to Varina star wing Alphonzo Billups during the Blue Devils’ 61-35 win over Loudoun County in the state title game.

Billups, a four-star recruit, is committed to VCU. His dad played with Wyche Sr. at Armstrong, and the families have always shared a close bond on and off the court.

“That’s my boy. When he plays at VCU I’m definitely going to be there,” KJ said. “We talk about it every day. He wants me to be his point guard at VCU.”

Wyche Sr. said his eldest son is ahead of where he was developmentally as a sophomore, largely because he excels in the classroom with a 3.8 GPA. Henrico County Sheriff Alisa Gregory is Wyche Sr.’s sister.

“His little brothers are coming up behind him, and he’s got to set the standard for them,” Wyche Sr. said, adding that Kaleb and Kayvon are standout basketball and/or football players as well.

“If we don’t have the grades, we don’t bounce no ball.”

Of KJ’s potential on the court, “the sky’s the limit,” Wyche Sr. said. People talk about KJ’s height being a hindrance, but “you can’t measure a heart.”

“I always tell him, when you walk on that court, you’re the best player out there, I don’t care who you’re playing against,” Wyche Sr. said with a strong note of pride in his voice as he glanced sideways at his eldest son.

“When I was growing up, I didn’t have what he has now. He knows the rules. As long as he does his schoolwork, don’t be with the riff raff, don’t go the wrong way, he gets what he wants as long as he’s doing the right thing.”