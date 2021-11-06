Varina defense smothers Highland Springs as Blue Devils win East End rivalry behind Anthony Fisher's big day

Varina football coach Marcus Lewis loves when people bet against his Blue Devils.
And there weren’t many picking them to take down top-ranked Highland Springs in Saturday’s annual East End showdown after No. 5 Varina suffered its first loss against No. 6 Patrick Henry 22-21 last Friday.
But Lewis’ team responded in a big way to silence the doubters, holding an explosive Highland Springs offense to just 56 yards in a rugged 7-6 victory amid cold swirling mist at the Springers’ raucous Victor W. Kreiter Stadium.
“We ain’t ever the underdogs,” Lewis said. “Keep picking against us, that’s what I want.”
Senior receiver Anthony Fisher took a direct snap to the end zone to cap Varina’s first drive, and that was all the points the Blue Devils needed in a defensive struggle.
Fisher, a receiver by trade who frequently lined up at quarterback in a wildcat look, finished with 12 carries for 59 yards and added a key interception at defensive back later in the first half.
“I just trusted my coaches. We do this every day in practice,” Fisher said of the game’s decisive score, a sprint to the right sideline after he took a direct snap and outran the entire Springers front.
“I trusted my instincts, my team blocked, and I did what I know.”
Lewis said Fisher’s contribution was “huge.”
“We knew we had to put it on his shoulders a little bit,” Lewis said. “It’s hard preparing for a quarterback that can run the ball, you can’t really stack the box. Now, whoever we play next week has got to get prepared for it as well.”
In front of a sold-out crowd of at least 4,000 attendees lining the fences and packing both the black and gold-clad side of the stands and the white and navy-clad visitors’ seats, Highland Springs answered on the next drive.
Quarterback Khristian Martin carried a pile of Blue Devils 15 yards on a keeper into the red zone, leading to a 4-yard TD on a pitch play to receiver Takye Heath.
But the extra point fell just short of the crossbar, and it was all turnovers and defensive stands from that point on.
“Defense,” said Lewis, a former Blue Devils linebacker and All-Metro defensive player of the year, when asked how his team overcame its biggest rival.
“They came out here and performed, I’m so proud of our kids. That’s how we’ve got to respond after taking a loss.”
If the first half was a defensive struggle, the second could be called a slog beneath heavily overcast skies.
Varina totaled 143 yards offense as the Highland Springs defense proved stout in its own right, led by defensive back Quanye Veney, with a pair of interceptions, and edge rusher Rashaud Pernell, a Virginia Tech recruit who harassed Blue Devils quarterback Myles Derricott all afternoon.
Varina (8-1) forced four Highland Springs turnovers — two picks, a muffed punt and a fumble. But the Springers (7-3) stuffed the Blue Devils on a fourth-and-inches at the Highland Springs 34 with just under two minutes to play to give their offense one last chance.
However, Varina’s defense stood tall as it did all afternoon, sacking Martin on fourth-and-long to put the game to bed.
“We watch a whole lot of film. This was just another game,” Fisher said when asked how his defense shut down the Springers’ typically high-flying attack.
“They got all the offers, all the people came out for them, we were voted last week to lose, we were voted this week to lose. But y’all know what’s going on man.”
Despite the loss, Highland Springs is likely to hold onto the top seed in the Region 5C field because second-ranked Midlothian (7-2) fell to James River (6-4) on Friday. The Springers will likely host J.R. Tucker (4-4) as the Tigers make their first playoff appearance in 29 years.
Varina figures to be the third seed in a crowded Region 4B field and may play host to sixth-seeded Powhatan (7-3).
Official region brackets are expected to be released by the VHSL on Sunday.
Varina 7 0 0 0 — 7
Highland Springs 0 6 0 0 — 6
Var — Fisher 4 run (Cousins kick)
HS — Heath 4 run (kick failed)
RUSHING
Var — Brown 13-39, Green 2-0, Fisher 12-59, Derricott 7-23; HS — Foster-Powell 17-36, Martin 2--15, Heath 3-12, Hodge 4-18, Henley 1--6.
PASSING
Var — Derricott 6-14-22-0-1, Fisher 0-1-0-0-1; HS — Martin 2-7-11-0-2.
RECEIVING
Var — Thompson 1-8, Wells 2-10, Fisher 2-5, Minor 1--1; HS — Veney 1-8, Heath 1-3.
