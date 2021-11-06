Varina defense smothers Highland Springs as Blue Devils win East End rivalry behind Anthony Fisher's big day

Lewis said Fisher’s contribution was “huge.”

“We knew we had to put it on his shoulders a little bit,” Lewis said. “It’s hard preparing for a quarterback that can run the ball, you can’t really stack the box. Now, whoever we play next week has got to get prepared for it as well.”

In front of a sold-out crowd of at least 4,000 attendees lining the fences and packing both the black and gold-clad side of the stands and the white and navy-clad visitors’ seats, Highland Springs answered on the next drive.

Quarterback Khristian Martin carried a pile of Blue Devils 15 yards on a keeper into the red zone, leading to a 4-yard TD on a pitch play to receiver Takye Heath.

But the extra point fell just short of the crossbar, and it was all turnovers and defensive stands from that point on.

“Defense,” said Lewis, a former Blue Devils linebacker and All-Metro defensive player of the year, when asked how his team overcame its biggest rival.

“They came out here and performed, I’m so proud of our kids. That’s how we’ve got to respond after taking a loss.”

If the first half was a defensive struggle, the second could be called a slog beneath heavily overcast skies.