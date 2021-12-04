Varina edges King’s Fork, heads to Class 4 state final

With every championship comes the chance to mark your name in the record books.
King’s Fork, a Suffolk school that opened in 2003, looked to conclude its season with its first state championship after earning its inaugural regional title and semifinal appearance. Varina, returning to its regional powerhouse status in recent years, wants its first state title since 1999 — four years before the vast majority of its players were born.
For all-around athlete Anthony Fisher, who ran for three touchdowns in Varina’s 35-28 victory over the visitors in the Class 4 semifinals -- it scored the decisive TD with 41.4 seconds left -- that opportunity to represent Blue Devils past and present is at the forefront of his mind.
“We’re trying to make history,” Fisher said. “I’m with all my guys I started playing rec ball with and all my coaches, so it feels great to be in this position. … That’s all we think about.”
The Bulldogs (11-2) put up a significant fight.
Junior quarterback Cameron Butler proved he had an arm early, connecting with teammate Kaletri Boyd for an 80-yard catch-and-run on the first drive of the game.
When the Blue Devils (12-1) got the ball, they made quick work of getting down the field, and Fisher collected his first touchdown to tie the game.
So began a back-and-forth between two evenly matched teams.
The first quarter ended in a tie. In the second, Fisher and quarterback Myles Derricott maneuvered through the King’s Fork defense for a pair of scores on the ground; Butler matched those with 22- and 40-yard passing touchdowns to Mar'keese Green.
The third was a defense shutdown on both sides of the field, and the two teams were locked in a 21-21 tie heading into the final frame.
Fisher showed his speed in a 22-yard run to start the quarter. Then, once again, Butler threw for another TD to get King’s Fork even.
Derricott showed his own arm with a deep pass to Fisher, and with 41.4 seconds left on the clock, Kyree Abdul-Majid Surita was handed the ball to make the 2-yard run into the Bulldogs end zone.
Varina has gotten used to high-pressure games, including a two-point win over Patrick Henry that punched its ticket into the semifinal, and Fisher said that prepared his team for Saturday.
“We played a lot of close games, so the saying is, ‘Just stay calm. Be cool.’ I knew that if we had the ball with time left that we could get it done, and that’s what we did,” Fisher said.
King’s Fork had a small window to make last-minute plays, but two pass breakups from Kenneth Faison, who had a standout night defensively, and Amari Baylor finally grounded the opposing defense.
To Varina coach Marcus Lewis, the key for Varina's offense and defense was for the players to focus on their games.
“The plays we gave up, that was on us,” Lewis said. “… Our kids were just playing with their eyes in the backfield. So we didn’t make any changes in the second half, we just told the guys, ‘Hey, read your keys and play football. Relax.’”
Varina will play Broad Run for the Class 4 crown at noon Dec. 11, hosted by Liberty University. And while Lewis sees his team moving in positive directions and proving it’s a dangerous threat, the main goal is yet to be fulfilled.
“We’re just going right now. It doesn’t mean anything until we win,” Lewis said.
King's Fork 7 14 0 7 — 28
Varina 7 14 0 14 — 35
KF — Boyd 80 pass from Butler (Bile kick)
Var — Fisher 8 run (Cousins kick)
KF — Green 22 pass from Butler (Bile kick)
Var — Fisher 1 run (Cousins kick)
KF — Green 40 pass from Butler (Bile kick)
Var — Derricott 20 run (Cousins kick)