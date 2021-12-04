Varina edges King’s Fork, heads to Class 4 state final

So began a back-and-forth between two evenly matched teams.

The first quarter ended in a tie. In the second, Fisher and quarterback Myles Derricott maneuvered through the King’s Fork defense for a pair of scores on the ground; Butler matched those with 22- and 40-yard passing touchdowns to Mar'keese Green.

The third was a defense shutdown on both sides of the field, and the two teams were locked in a 21-21 tie heading into the final frame.

Fisher showed his speed in a 22-yard run to start the quarter. Then, once again, Butler threw for another TD to get King’s Fork even.

Derricott showed his own arm with a deep pass to Fisher, and with 41.4 seconds left on the clock, Kyree Abdul-Majid Surita was handed the ball to make the 2-yard run into the Bulldogs end zone.

Varina has gotten used to high-pressure games, including a two-point win over Patrick Henry that punched its ticket into the semifinal, and Fisher said that prepared his team for Saturday.

“We played a lot of close games, so the saying is, ‘Just stay calm. Be cool.’ I knew that if we had the ball with time left that we could get it done, and that’s what we did,” Fisher said.