Varina football, basketball standout Anthony Fisher headed to UVA as PWO

Anthony Fisher, the All-Metro football offensive player of the year who led the Blue Devils to a Class 4 state title, announced on Wednesday he will attend the University of Virginia as a preferred walk-on.

Fisher made the announcement surrounded by friends, family, teachers and coaches in Varina's auditorium. Also a key piece of Varina's basketball state title as a guard, Fisher was the Blue Devils' do-it-all talisman on the football field.

He carried 80 times for 840 yards and 11 touchdowns while catching 35 passes for 640 yards and seven more scores, operating in a slotback, gadget-type role.

He even lined up at quarterback in a wildcat look from time to time, and threw a touchdown on a trick play in the state title game.

Defensively, Fisher had 45 tackles (five for losses), 24 pass breakups and five interceptions as a standout defensive back for a Blue Devils defense that held opponents to 13 points per game and procured 22 interceptions while allowing just seven passing touchdowns.

Fisher also had offers from Norfolk State, VMI, Yale, Army and Air Force. Recruiters who originally offered him at Army and Air Force are now on Tony Eilliott's staff at Virginia, Fisher said. He joins teammate Carlo Thompson, a defensive back, as senior Blue Devils to join the Cavaliers program as preferred walk-ons.

Fisher said he will receive some financial aide and scholarship money to attend UVA based on his academics.

"I decided to stay home," Fisher said Wednesday, adding that Elliott's staff was, at the end of the day, what brought him to Charlottesville.

"When I went up there for the visit, that's what sold me. I had met the coaches, seen how genuine they are."

Being close to home so that his mother and the rest of his family and supporters can come see him play was a key factor which drew Fisher to UVA, he said, an assertion which drew widespread applause from the 100-plus attendees at Varina.

Fisher said Virginia recruited him on both sides of the ball and may employ him all over the field just as Varina did.

"They told me that I could come up there and compete. They like me on offense, they like me on defense, and I'm just ready to go roll," Fisher said.

"I'm somebody that's never going to give up. I'm a hard worker, and if you're on my team, we will win regardless."