Varina football receives glimmering state championship rings

Varina football coach Marcus Lewis and director of athletics Kevin G. Adams surprised their players and coaching staff at an awards banquet last week.

After recognizing the Class 4 champions' all-region, all-state and all-metro honorees, Blue Devils players and coaches were presented with a sparkling keepsake -- eye-popping championship rings.

"It's nice to be able to do this for the kids with the help of others in the community," Adams said. "It's well-deserved, they earned it, nobody can take it away from them. The stories may change as the decades get longer, but they'll always have a ring with their name on it."

Companies that specialize in championship rings will reach out to state-title winning programs seeking their business, Adams said. A number of them reached out to the Blue Devils and sent them designs, and thus began a negotiating process that included much sizing, design work and bargaining.

Varina purchased more than 100 rings for its players and coaching staff, Adams said, adding that the program "got help" in funding the endeavor.

"We continue to thank those people that kicked in and helped, it takes a burden off us," Adams said. "Without that assistance we would not have been able to get the type of rings we got."

The players and coaches received their rings having never before seen the design.

"They spent over an hour, easily, taking pictures," Adams said with a laugh. "They were posing with everything, that was their moment, they'd waited a long time."

Now, Adams has turned his attention to designing and ordering rings for the Blue Devils state championship-winning basketball team.

Varina this season became the first Richmond-area public school to win football and basketball state championships in the same school year.

Defensive lineman / forward Amari Baylor, quarterback / wing Myles Derricott and slotback / guard Anthony Fisher were members of both state-title teams.