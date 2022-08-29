Varina football's Kaveion Keys commits to North Carolina

Varina football standout Kaveion Keys, a leading figure in the Blue Devils' run to the 2021 Class 4 championship, on Monday announced his verbal commitment to play at North Carolina.

A four-star recruit (247Sports) in the Class of 2023, Keys was also being recruited by Auburn, Florida and Penn State, among other top programs.

The 6-3, 205-pound linebacker / receiver / tight end hybrid is a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. Keys caught a 63-yard touchdown pass in the Blue Devils' title-game victory over Broad Run and had a disruptive showing defensively as an outside linebacker and pass rusher.

Ranked as the area's top recruit for his class in the A-List, the Times-Dispatch's annual ranking of local high school football recruits, Keys caught two TDs in No. 1 Varina's season-opening 35-0 win over Hopewell this past Friday.

Keys joins a growing list of UNC recruits from the Richmond area -- Life Christian offensive lineman Trevyon Green, Clover Hill defensive end Bryson Jennings and St. Christopher's receiver Andre Greene Jr., all top prospects in the Class of 2022, are beginning their freshman seasons in Chapel Hill.

Benedictine defensive tackle Joel Starlings, No. 2 on the 2023 A-List behind Keys, is also verbally committed to UNC.