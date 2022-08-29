 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Virginia Wayside
alert

Varina football's Kaveion Keys commits to North Carolina

  • 0

Varina football standout Kaveion Keys, a leading figure in the Blue Devils' run to the 2021 Class 4 championship, on Monday announced his verbal commitment to play at North Carolina. 

A four-star recruit (247Sports) in the Class of 2023, Keys was also being recruited by Auburn, Florida and Penn State, among other top programs. 

The 6-3, 205-pound linebacker / receiver / tight end hybrid is a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. Keys caught a 63-yard touchdown pass in the Blue Devils' title-game victory over Broad Run and had a disruptive showing defensively as an outside linebacker and pass rusher. 

Ranked as the area's top recruit for his class in the A-List, the Times-Dispatch's annual ranking of local high school football recruits, Keys caught two TDs in No. 1 Varina's season-opening 35-0 win over Hopewell this past Friday. 

People are also reading…

Keys joins a growing list of UNC recruits from the Richmond area -- Life Christian offensive lineman Trevyon Green, Clover Hill defensive end Bryson Jennings and St. Christopher's receiver Andre Greene Jr., all top prospects in the Class of 2022, are beginning their freshman seasons in Chapel Hill. 

Benedictine defensive tackle Joel Starlings, No. 2 on the 2023 A-List behind Keys, is also verbally committed to UNC. 

ZJoachim@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6555

Twitter: @ZachJoachim

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Audi to join Formula 1 from the 2026 season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News