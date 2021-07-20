 Skip to main content
Varina girls basketball coach Dashia Chandler moving to college job
Varina is searching for a new girls basketball coach after Dashia Chandler took a college job recently as the director of women’s basketball operations at Detroit Mercy.

Blue Devils activities director Kevin G. Adams said the school is going through the applicant process.

Chandler took over at Varina in 2015.

“We’re losing a good one,” Adams said. “I was pleased that we gave her her first coaching opportunity at the varsity level. She was a JV assistant at Atlee when we hired her.

“I shared with her that you always ... want people to reach their dreams. Even if they’re good for you and they have opportunities elsewhere, you want them to reach out and try to take advantage of those opportunities when they come. And she’s done that.”

