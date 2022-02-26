Varina, Henrico boys earn Class 4 state tournament berths; John Marshall boys and girls sweep Region 2A titles

Varina and Henrico may be new to Class 4, but the boys basketball teams are old hands when it comes to playing in the Virginia High School League state tournament.

Both earned state berths in their new classification with region semifinal victories on Friday. Second-seeded Varina beat No. 3 Courtland 84-55. Fourth-seeded Henrico used Kyle Brand-Parker’s putback at the buzzer to beat top-seeded Eastern View 58-56.

Henrico (17-6) got 21 points from Jaden Walker. Brand-Parker had 12 points and seven rebounds, and P.J. Wyatt added 10 points and 13 rebounds. Eastern View was 20-1.

The Blue Devils (21-1) and Warriors will meet for the region championship Monday at Varina at 7 p.m. The champ and runner-up from each region advance to the state tourney.

Henrico and Varina met twice during the regular season, with Varina winning both games (72-51, 69-27).

The teams played for the Class 5, Region B crown in 2020, with Henrico winning 64-47. The schools dropped to Class 4 before this season.

Varina won back-to-back region titles in Class 5 in 2018 and ’19, along with a state title in 2018. Henrico won a state championship in 2015, was the runner-up in '14 and won another title in '13.

John Marshall’s boys and girls swept the Class 2, Region A championships on Friday.

The top-seeded boys rolled to an 85-41 victory over No. 2 Greensville County in the title game. The Justices will play the Region B runner-up, either East Rockingham or Central Woodstock, at home in the quarterfinals of the state tournament on a date to be determined.

Jayem won state titles in 2020, ’18 and ’14. It didn’t play last season due to COVID.

The fourth-seeded John Marshall girls earned the title by beating No. 6 Brunswick 67-31. They will host the Region B runner-up, either Luray or Clarke County, in the state quarterfinals on a date to be determined.