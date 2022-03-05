Varina, Highland Springs both win to set up a monster Monday of basketball in the East End

There was a long line of supporters waiting to enter the gym Friday night as Varina was set to take on Jamestown in the state quarterfinals. Once the game started, they turned the volume up to a deafening level, ready to will the Blue Devils to a victory.

Statement made. Varina won 106-73, setting up the biggest day of East End basketball in some time on Monday - both Varina and Highland Springs will host state semifinal games at 7 p.m.

The Springers were 58-46 winners over Albemarle in another quarterfinal game.

Varina opened its game with two steals, leading to easy looks at the rim. This would foreshadow the defensive intensity for the Blue Devils, as they cruised to victory behind a hot start in the first quarter.

Varina coach Kenneth Randolph described the win Friday night as a “job well done but a job not done.”

“Every time we get another win, it makes history here,” said Randolph. “We call it fire drill, so we just scored a lot of buckets and made a couple stops.”

At the end of the first, the Blue Devils finished on a 12-3 run, extending their lead to 11 points. They never looked back as they pulled away in the second half.

Senior forward Christian Carden led the way for the Blue Devils. Carden had 17 points and made key plays on defense to help settle them early. Randolph said if he “really locks in,” they have an opportunity to win every night. Carden emphasized the importance of the team gaining a rhythm early.

“When we first got out there we had to get our rhythm, find the flow of the game,” said Carden. “But once we settled, we handled our business and did what we had to do.”

Senior guard Zyir Baskerville and Senior forward Amari Baylor led the Blue Devils in scoring with 20 points each. Sophomore guard KJ Wyche also added 17 points.

Xavier Brown, for the Eagles, had a huge night. Brown finished with a game high 50 points as he left it all on the floor for the Eagles. Randolph gave credit to Brown for his performance.

Varina will look to continue its quest for a state championship against Kings Fork in the state semis on Monday night. Coach Randolph described them as "like family.”

“It would be like the brothers playing against each other, even though we’re from different area codes,” said Randolph.

Varina 26 21 30 29 – 106

Jamestown 15 18 26 14 - 73

VHS: Amari Baylor 20, Zyir Baskerville 20, KJ Wyche 17, Christian Carden 17, Alphonzo Billups 10, Myles Derricott 7, Janard Fisher 6, Malachi Cosby 4, Anthony Fisher 4.