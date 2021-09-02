 Skip to main content
Varina-Hopewell matchup pushed back to October
I.C. Norcom at Hopewell high school football

Hopewell's Robert Briggs, right, runs with the ball against I.C. Norcom's Maurice Outten, left, and Kameron Stephenson(30) during the first half of Class 3 Region A semifinal at Merner Field, Hopewell on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.

 DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD

Originally scheduled for last Friday, the Battle of the Blue Devils between Hopewell and Varina has been further postponed until Oct. 5.

No. 7 Hopewell had a number of players go into quarantine last week, and now it is scheduled to open its season Sept. 10 at I.C. Norcom in Portsmouth.

No. 4 Varina hosts Glen Allen Thursday.

