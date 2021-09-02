Varina-Hopewell matchup pushed back to October

Originally scheduled for last Friday, the Battle of the Blue Devils between Hopewell and Varina has been further postponed until Oct. 5.
No. 7 Hopewell had a number of players go into quarantine last week, and now it is scheduled to open its season Sept. 10 at I.C. Norcom in Portsmouth.
No. 4 Varina hosts Glen Allen Thursday.
Zach Joachim
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today