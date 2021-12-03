Varina looks to stay steady in semifinal game against King’s Fork

De’andre Crump and Wayne Watson have led on the offensive line, while Marquis Vincent and Kaveion Keys have been “causing problems” for opposing teams on defense.

“The kids are really just buying into the program and being coachable, locked in, taking care of their body,” Lewis said.

The Blue Devils are backed not only by their skill but by their motivation to finish the season out well for a teammate.

“Do it for Mari” has been a rally call for the team since junior Jamari Dabney was seriously injured in an October game that left him paralyzed. It came a year after Dabney’s older brother, Jvonte Dabney, who was a starting corner for Varina last season, also received a neck injury that ended his football career.

Dabney has gained some sensation in his upper body, but doctors still expect that he won’t be able to walk again. His family has started a GoFundMe to help fund his medical care and rehabilitation.

Lewis said that Dabney has motivated them to finish out the season well, and brought the team together as a family.