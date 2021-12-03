Varina looks to stay steady in semifinal game against King’s Fork

Varina will host King’s Fork, a team out of Suffolk, for its Class 4 semifinal game Saturday.
While fighting for a title isn’t unfamiliar territory for the Blue Devils (11-1), its realignment placed some different foes in their way — including Patrick Henry, who knocked off Dinwiddie to contend for the Region 4B championship.
The Patriots (10-3) had previously handed Varina its only loss of the season, 22-21. But a late field goal from Gerard Cousins gave the Blue Devils a 16-14 edge for the title.
Varina coach Marcus Lewis said that, even this late into the season, his team is still improving. It served the group well against Patrick Henry, and it’ll serve it well against King’s Fork.
“Everybody plays their role,” Lewis said. “We’re still getting better, we haven’t reached our peak, which is a great thing leading up to this game on Saturday. They’re just fighters. They never give up. We know how to finish, and I think that’s what made us unique.”
The Blue Devils have averaged 32 points while allowing only 12.
Their dynamic offense, led by quarterback Myles Derricott and all-around athlete Anthony Fisher, may still be missing wide receiver Carlo Thompson due to injury.
De’andre Crump and Wayne Watson have led on the offensive line, while Marquis Vincent and Kaveion Keys have been “causing problems” for opposing teams on defense.
“The kids are really just buying into the program and being coachable, locked in, taking care of their body,” Lewis said.
The Blue Devils are backed not only by their skill but by their motivation to finish the season out well for a teammate.
“Do it for Mari” has been a rally call for the team since junior Jamari Dabney was seriously injured in an October game that left him paralyzed. It came a year after Dabney’s older brother, Jvonte Dabney, who was a starting corner for Varina last season, also received a neck injury that ended his football career.
Dabney has gained some sensation in his upper body, but doctors still expect that he won’t be able to walk again. His family has started a GoFundMe to help fund his medical care and rehabilitation.
Lewis said that Dabney has motivated them to finish out the season well, and brought the team together as a family.
“The kids understand this isn’t to be taken lightly at any time,” Lewis said. “As a coach, you tell them all the time to be mindful of their surroundings and that this thing can be taken from you at any time. … They’re not taking anything for granted, and they’re putting 100% into everything they do every day of life.”
Saturday will be a first for King’s Fork; the program has never reached a state semifinal game before. But after a few seasons with middling records, the Bulldogs have improved to an 11-1 record with their only loss coming against Oscar Smith, the reigning Class 6 champions who collected another 6A regional title on Nov. 26.
The Bulldogs look to a heavy defensive line to hold their game, anchored by Virginia Tech commit Kyree Moyston. They’ve held their opponents to 7 — or less — in six games this season, while putting up an average score of 36.
Lewis’ focus, however, stays on his own side of the field.
“We just got to play Varina football,” Lewis said. “We have to be disciplined, we can’t give up any big plays, we’ve got to be better on special teams. I want to be physical up front. If we do our thing, we should be fine.”