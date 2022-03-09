Varina, Petersburg bring divergent histories to Thursday's state championships at the Siegel Center

Divergent historic backdrops will arrive along with local representatives at the Siegel Center in Thursday's VHSL state basketball championships, as Varina meets Loudoun County at 2:30 p.m. in the Class 4 title game before Petersburg faces off with Cave Spring (Roanoke) for the Class 3 crown at 8.

The Blue Devils won a Class 5 boys basketball title in 2018, while the Crimson Wave haven't hung a state championship banner since 1974.

Varina coach Kenneth Randolph was an assistant on that title-winning '18 team, and he realized Wednesday during the Blue Devils' pep rally that they won that title four years ago to the day.

"And now I have an opportunity to lead a new set of guys to be state champions," Randolph said. "My persona might not show it, but I'm excited more than the kids are. It's an opportunity to make history but, more importantly, to get better as people."

Randolph called the atmosphere for the Blue Devils' 84-68 semifinal win over King's Fork "electric." Senior wing Christian Carden had 14 points in that game, and sophomore guard Kennard Wyche scored 13.

Randolph said Carden has taken his game to another level in the playoffs with a "laser focus." And Wyche has proven a floor general and catalyst on both ends of the floor with maturity and leadership beyond his years as an underclassman.

Junior guard Myles Derricott, the quarterback for the Class 4 champion Blue Devils' football team, scored 13 against King's Fork. Randolph has known Derricott since the latter was in middle school, and said the signal caller "has a different calmness" about him indicative of an athlete accustomed to high-pressure decision-making.

Anthony Fisher, the All-Metro offensive player of the year for football, was Varina's emotional talisman on the gridiron. Randolph said he's brought that same winning mentality to the hardwood.

"He definitely has the dog nature, all the most competitive games, he has stood out the most," Randolph said of Fisher's leadership. "He wants to check the best player and make the best plays for his teammates, it's an aggressive nature to inspire his teammates."

Another football player, defensive lineman and forward Amari Baylor, took some time to get into "basketball shape" at the beginning of the season, Randolph said. But as his stamina has increased, he's become a key cog in the rebounding battle for the Blue Devils and scored 10 points against King's Fork.

Senior guard Zyir Baskerville has had a few 20-plus point games this season, Randolph said he's "just realizing how high his ceiling could be." Baskerville has made tremendous strides in his shooting and playmaking, said Randolph, who saw that potential in Baskerville going back to his freshman season.

Of the Blue Devils' opponent Thursday, Randolph said Loudoun County has great shooters throughout its rotation and standout defensive commitment as a unit. He stressed the importance of flying out to shooters and boxing out to limit second-chance opportunities.

Randolph said, with Highland Springs playing for a state title Friday, the energy around the East End this week has been palpable.

"Especially if we both can pull it off, it will be great for the East End," Randolph said. "I'm just praying we can take care of business first."

Also looking to take care of business will be coach Ryan Massenburg's Petersburg outfit, which beat rival and reigning state champs Hopewell 62-57 in the semifinal.

Massenburg said he's talked to Petersburg police chief Travis Christian, and myriad community members have reached out to feed and support the team in a "crazy week in the city of Petersburg."

"The city is very energetic and excited about this," he said.

Petersburg and Cave Spring played in September at a fall showcase at Roanoke College, and the Crimson Wave won that game by 1 point.

Massenburg said Cave Springs has some size, length and good shooters. Juniors Dylan Saunders (6-7) and Stark Jones (6-3) and senior Bryce Cooper (6-4) are the Knights' go-to playmakers. Junior point guard Graham Lilley directs their offense.

For Petersburg, junior forward Chris Fields Jr. led the team in points (18.6 per game not including state tournament action), rebounds (265) assists (70) blocks (29) and steals (33) this season. He's the clear catalyst, and Massenburg said the play of fellow big Bernard Fuller (11.3 ppg, 6.1 rpg) is vital to "take the weight of of Chris' back."

"They work so well together in the post, so when BJ [Fuller] can get going, it really relieves some of the pressure from Chris," Massenburg said.

Three senior guards, Clarence Claiborne Jr., Kaymeigh Lundy and Tylik Lawrence, have been key for the Crimson Wave as well. Claiborne Jr. is the primary ballhandler. Lundy is a physical downhill driver who excels at finishing through contact. And Lawrence is Petersburg's best shooter with a team-high 26 3s on the season, 19 more than anyone else on the team.

Massenburg said the historic context of Petersburg playing for its first state title since Moses Malone's 1974 team was the first thing his group talked about at practice on Tuesday.

"It's been 48 years since we've had a state championship," said Massenburg, who has lost state title games for Petersburg as a player and coach, as have a couple of his assistants.

"We've been preaching, preaching, preaching, we're trying to change that atmosphere and put a championship banner up, because we've had too many runner-up ones."