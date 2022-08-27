Varina routes Hopewell behind Keys, Vincent, Edwards in first Battle of the Blue Devils since 2006

The once annual Battle of the Blue Devils was rekindled at James E. Dawkins Stadium in the marquee matchup of opening Friday night of the 2022 high school football season around the Richmond area.

Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, did the pregame coin toss and presented a commemorative trophy to reigning Class 4 champion Varina after coach Marcus Lewis' No. 1-ranked Blue Devils won the program's first game against No. 4 Hopewell since 2006 in resounding fashion, 35-0, behind standout performances from running back Jordan Edwards, receiver Kaveion Keys and defensive lineman Marquis Vincent.

"Played hard, played tough, defense looked amazing," Lewis said. "We definitely played fast. The faster you read the keys, the faster you can play football. For the first game, we definitely looked good."

Varina set the tone right out of the gates when Jaeshaun Allen-Tyler intercepted Hopewell quarterback Mason Cumbie on the first play from scrimmage. Four plays later, Edwards ran 26 yards to the house on a beautifully designed misdirection that sent most of the Hopewell defense the wrong way.

Lewis said Edwards, who carried twice for 29 yards and caught four passes for 30 yards, stepped up last year during Varina's run to the Class 4 title, and that the junior is set for a featured role in the offense.

"We expect a lot of things from Jordan," Lewis said.

A couple drives later, Varina senior QB Myles Derricott rolled out to his right and found junior receiver Asaiah Davis, who shook a defender and dove over the right pylon to make it 14-0 with 7 minutes still to play in the first quarter.

At that point, navy-blue clad supporters behind the Varina sideline were banging cowbells aplenty, and a hush went over the royal blue and gold stands behind the opposite sideline. Two of the area's more stories programs, Varina and Hopewell met every year from 1988-2006 but had not played since.

With Derricott and sophomore Linwood Johnson sharing snaps at QB, the homestanding Blue Devils proceeded to pour it on via Keys. The top local recruit in the Class of 2023 who is set to announce his college destination Monday morning is a matchup nightmare on the outside.

The 6-3, 205-pound WR/LB caught a pair of touchdowns, the first a tipped 39-yarder from Derricott, the second a contested 16-yarder from Johnson that closed the first half.

"He's a hard matchup for anybody," a smiling Lewis said of Keys. "To be that size, to be that physical, you're gonna check him one-on-one, we're going to throw the ball to him."

Varina shut Hopewell out for the third consecutive time in the series behind constant backfield penetration by its defensive line, led by Vincent and freshman 6-0, 270-pound tackle JaySean Richardson. That unit constantly harassed Cumbie in the pocket, and never gave Henderson any room to run.

"He's always big, if you ain't going to double-team him, he's gonna cause wreckage," Lewis said of Vincent. "We got another freshman beside him doing the same thing (Richardson), so it's gonna be tough for anybody. You can't double-team both of them, you've got to pick your poison."

There was one major negative outcome of Friday's game for Varina -- injuries. What turned into a three-hour marathon dragged on because of constant stoppages, nearly all of them for injured Varina linemen, and not all of them simply for cramps on a humid late-summer night.

Lewis said at least a couple players would make visits to the doctor to determine the extent of their injuries, and his coaching staff will have to "go to the drawing board," to reshuffle both sides of the line.

"I've never been in a game like that before," Lewis said of the constant injury stoppage. "Hopefully it's nothing serious, but we'll see tomorrow."

Varina is at Glen Allen (0-1) next Thursday, while Hopewell has a bye before it looks to bounce back Sept. 9 at home against Norcom (Portsmouth).

------------------------------------------------------------

Hopewell 0 0 0 0 - 0

Varina 21 7 0 7 - 35

Var - Edwards 26 run (Blakley kick)

Var - A. Davis 19 pass from Derricott (Blakley kick)

Var - Keys 39 pass from Derricott (Blakley kick)

Var - Keys 16 pass from Johnson (Blakley kick)

Var - Cosby 49 fumble return TD (Blakely kick)

RUSHING

Hope - Cumbie 14-58, Henderson 10-24, Scott 1-2, Hunt 7-6; Var - Derricott 4-65, L. Johnson 1-0, T. Brown 9-26, D. Wilson 4-19, Edwards 2-29

PASSING

Hope - Cumbie 10-25-113-0-1; Var - Derricott 8-14-143-2-1; L. Johnson 9-11-76-1-0

RECEIVING

Hope - Preston 7-78, Cheatham 2-16, Cherry 1-19; Var - Keys 4-63, E. Brown 5-64, A. Davis 3-31, Edwards 4-30, Long-Okuson 1-23

-----------------------------------------------------------