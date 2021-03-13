Varina shows it's coming along with victory over Deep Run

The difference in his team between the first game and now, first-year Varina High coach Marcus Lewis said, is time.
Time to practice. Time to get seasoning for a lot of new starters. Time to get better.
“We’ve only got two returning starters on offense and defense,” Lewis said. “As time goes, we should be getting better.”
The defending Class 5, Region B champs have come along since getting shut out 9-0 by Hermitage in the first game. Ranked ninth, the Blue Devils outscored Henrico and J.R. Tucker 76-0 in the next two games, then soundly beat No. 4 Deep Run 28-7 on Friday.
“We’ve come together as a family,” receiver Carlo Thompson said. “Chemistry. We’re really building it.”
This one may serve as a playoff résumé builder for a team that may not be able to afford another loss. With a six-game regular season because of the pandemic and only four of 17 teams in 5B qualifying for the playoffs, one loss can put a team in jeopardy.
The Blue Devils (3-1) stayed on track with a defense that contained Deep Run’s triple-option offense and came up with three turnovers – and dropped several potential interceptions -- and an offense that moved the ball.
Varina linebacker Jalen Murphy said the Blue Devils spent extra time watching film and more time in practice going over defensive assignments. Lewis even served as the quarterback on the scout team, trying to simulate the option.
“I did fine,” Lewis said with a laugh. “Our biggest thing was we were trying to make sure it looked realistic to them because we’re not used to [seeing] the triple option. I think we did a good job to hold them to what we did.”
Deep Run had 140 yards rushing and 79 passing. Wherever a Wildcats ball carrier went, several Blue Devils seemed to be waiting or other times made one-on-one tackles.
Murphy had 9 ½ tackles and recovered a fumble. Linebacker Jailin Walker had 4 ½ tackles; linebacker Amari Baylor had 3 ½ tackles, an interception and a sack; end Leonus Peterson had 4 ½ tackles; and defensive back Javah Epps had six pass breakups.
On the other side, Varina’s offensive line paved the way for a stable of runners to pick up 280 yards rushing – and earned the Blue Devils’ “Rhino” award, which usually goes to one lineman who has a dominant game.
“I told them they all get it this week,” Lewis said.
Varina used a short field to set up its first TD on Walker’s 6-yard run in the second quarter. With 34 seconds left in the half, the Blue Devils got the ball at midfield after Deep Run elected to go for it on fourth-and-six. Bo Kite was hit as he tried to pass, and the ball fluttered incomplete.
Varina QB Bobby Dunn had overthrown an open Thompson on two deep balls earlier. He didn’t miss on the third, hitting Thompson behind the secondary for a 50-yard TD with 26 seconds remaining.
After Murphy recovered a fumble at the Deep Run 34 late in the third quarter, sophomore running back Tae’mon Brown announced himself with a spin move to get around a defender for a 26-yard TD run.
“As we were going into halftime, I told [one of the coaches], ‘Let’s go ahead and get him the ball. He’s fresh. He hasn’t played all game,’” Lewis said. “He got a couple of carries last week and he was impressive, so I said we’ve got to find a way to work him in the ballgame. Right now I think he’s going to start getting worked in early in the game.”
Brown had 72 yards on 10 carries and two TDs. Walker had rushing duties in the first half, gaining 69 yards on 10 carries. Dunn showed off his wheels as well, rushing for 93 yards on 10 carries. He was 4 of 11 passing for 90 yards.
Deep Run 0 0 0 7 -- 7
Varina 0 14 7 7 -- 28
Var – Walker 6 run (kick failed)
Var – Thompson 50 pass from Dunn (Dunn run)
Var – Brown 26 run (Owusu kick)
Var – Brown 7 run (Owusu kick)
DR – Capers 31 pass from Kite (Foy kick)
Rushing
DR – Kite 13-39, Rose 4-23, Ellis 5-18, Keeney 3-13, Others 9-60; Var – Dunn 10-93, Brown 10-72, Walker 10-69, Green 4-30, Others 5-16
Passing
DR – Kite 5-20-79-1-1; Var – Dunn 4-11-90-1-0
Receiving
DR – Capers 3-50, Gensone 1-20, Foy 1-9; Var – Thompson 1-50, Reid 2-30, Kidd 1-10.
