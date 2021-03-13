Varina shows it's coming along with victory over Deep Run

“I did fine,” Lewis said with a laugh. “Our biggest thing was we were trying to make sure it looked realistic to them because we’re not used to [seeing] the triple option. I think we did a good job to hold them to what we did.”

Deep Run had 140 yards rushing and 79 passing. Wherever a Wildcats ball carrier went, several Blue Devils seemed to be waiting or other times made one-on-one tackles.

Murphy had 9 ½ tackles and recovered a fumble. Linebacker Jailin Walker had 4 ½ tackles; linebacker Amari Baylor had 3 ½ tackles, an interception and a sack; end Leonus Peterson had 4 ½ tackles; and defensive back Javah Epps had six pass breakups.

On the other side, Varina’s offensive line paved the way for a stable of runners to pick up 280 yards rushing – and earned the Blue Devils’ “Rhino” award, which usually goes to one lineman who has a dominant game.

“I told them they all get it this week,” Lewis said.

Varina used a short field to set up its first TD on Walker’s 6-yard run in the second quarter. With 34 seconds left in the half, the Blue Devils got the ball at midfield after Deep Run elected to go for it on fourth-and-six. Bo Kite was hit as he tried to pass, and the ball fluttered incomplete.