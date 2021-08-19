Varina to dedicate football facilities on Sept. 2

Varina High School will rename its football stadium and athletic field after James E. Dawkins and its field house after Woodrow G. Sanderford at its football game against Glen Allen on Sept. 2. The dedications will take place at halftime of the 7 p.m. game.

Dawkins, who died in January 2020, was “a beloved student and dedicated employee [custodian] at Varina High School,” according to information provided by Varina assistant principal Arline Robinson. “Mr. Dawkins was one of the first African-American football players at VHS. … James made sure the Varina High School campus looked its very best every day, working Monday to Saturday maintaining the grounds. [He] loved the Varina students and would do anything for them.”

Sanderford, a member of the school’s Wall of Fame better known as “Coach Woody,” was “a beloved Varina science teacher and a football coach for many years. ... Not only has Mr. Sanderford served the Varina community with his time and effort, but he also served his country as a Marine. … [He] continues to help with the Varina Blue Devil football program.”