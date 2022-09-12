Varina to hold first Wall of Fame banquet since 2019

Varina High will on Thursday, Sept. 22 hold its first Wall of Fame banquet since 2019 due to the pandemic.
The banquet will be held at the Four Points by Sheraton Richmond Airport, with start time set for 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at GoFan.co, and the deadline to purchase tickets is 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19.
The banquet will recognize honorees for the Classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022, listed below. Inductees will be recognized at halftime of Varina's Sept. 23 home game against Mechanicsville.
Class of 2020: Seddon (William) Canfield, athlete, Class of 1964; Tim Rankin, athlete, 1970; Leonard Mitchell, athlete, 1992; Jeff Adams, athlete, 2001; Marell Evans, athlete, 2007; Raneka Dunaway, athlete, 2011; Maurice Canaday Jr., athlete, 2012.
People are also reading…
Class of 2021: Louis Stone, athlete, 1972; Marcus Sailes, athlete, 2002; Whitney Griffis, athlete, 2004; Ashley Logan, athlete, 2013; Darian Carpenter, athlete, 2013; Doni Dowling, athlete, 2014; Dr. Thomas Loughran, contributor.
Class of 2022: Kenny Elgert, athlete, 1976; Sam Bagley, athlete, 1979; Kim Minor, athlete, 1991; Hillary Hudgins-Goldsmith, athlete, 2004; Micha Cox, athlete, 2012; Tim Harris, athlete, 2013; Stu Richardson, coach.
(804) 649-6555
Twitter: @ZachJoachim