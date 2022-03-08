Varina uses defense, balance to end unbeaten season for King's Fork, moves on to boys Class 4 title game

There was much hand-shaking, hugging, smiling and good-natured repartee.

In fact, the lead-up to the King’s Fork at Varina Class 4 semifinal basketball game Monday night had all the feel of a family reunion.

And why wouldn’t it?

The Blue Devils’ Kenneth Randolph and the Bulldogs’ Rick Hite have been fast friends for years. Working together in AAU, they’ve coached each other’s players. They’ve taught them individual skills, teamwork and competitive spirit. They’ve made them better. They’ve made each other better as well.

“He’s my mentor,” said Randolph of Hite.

“He’s my little brother,” said Hite of Randolph.

All good wishes aside, the squads, albeit connected, had a high-stakes, winner-take-all game to play. Varina was 23-1. King's Fork (Suffolk) was 24-0.

Using a mixture of stifling, high-octane defenses while fending off every attempt to disrupt their offensive flow, the Blue Devils reigned supreme 84-68 before a packed house (including Gov. Glenn Youngkin) on Varina's Glenn Rudacille Court to earn a spot in the state championship game against Loudoun County Thursday at 2:30 p.m. at the Siegel Center.

“It’s a brotherly competition,” Randolph said. “We both want to win, but we both don’t want to see the other lose. I’m happy we were victorious, but major kudos to him and his team.

“When we hugged after the game, he said, ‘Now go get you one.’ That made me feel a lot better.”

King’s Fork held 6-foot-7 VCU recruit Alphonzo Billups scoreless for the first 10 minutes, but the Blue Devils, with 5-8 sophomore point guard K.J. Wyche and 6-5 senior guard Christian Carden pulling yeoman’s duty, outscored the Bulldogs 26-17 in the first quarter and limited them to just one field goal during a nine-minute stretch while extending their advantage to 47-31 at the break.

“I tried to get going early so I could get into my rhythm,” said Carden, who scored 11 of his 14 points in the first half. “Fats [Billups’ nickname] started a little slowly, so I had to pick up behind him. I always have my brother’s back.

“They started guarding me in the second half. Then it was Fats’ turn.”

Billups finished with 15 points, contributed two assists and a steal, and used his footwork and wingspan to keep the Bulldogs out of kilter.

“They tried to deny me,” Billups said, “so I just had to work harder without the ball and be more aggressive and let the game come to me. There’s no ‘I’ in team. I trust those guys to make the right plays and the right shots.”

The Bulldogs won the third quarter and cut their deficit to 62-49 entering the fourth.

Varina responded with an 8-2 run, and a Billups dunk off a sweet assist from Wyche at 4:30 for a 70-61 lead silenced the visitors’ crowd waving “Beware of the Dog” signs while heightening the joy of the Blue Devils faithful.

“They took us out of our game,” Hite said. “They executed, they shared the basketball, and Boom [Randolph’s nickname] did a great job coaching the guys up.”

Randolph’s guys hit 25 of 46 field goal attempts, committed just seven turnovers, and forced 17, many of which they converted into points. King’s Fork shot 23 for 47 and finished with a slight (29-25) rebounding edge.

The teams committed 49 personal fouls and combined to shoot 66 free throws, not so much because of sloppy play but because of intense defense.

No one felt it more intensely or navigated it with more aplomb that the Blue Devils’ Wyche, whose ledger read 13 points and three assists against just one turnover.

“I just take a deep breath and stay composed,” he said. “I work on ball handling every day to help me get through the press. We knew they [the Bulldogs] would bring a lot of energy. We knew the pressure would be a lot harder.

“We knew we had to win this game. We played together and got it done.”

King’s Fork 17 14 18 19 -- 68

Varina 26 21 15 22 -- 84

King’s Fork (24-1) – Campbell 0, Beale 16, Brannen 20, Darden 1, Brown 2, Boston 0, Hite 9, Jackson 12, Walker 0, Barber 8. Totals: 23 18-28 68

Varina (24-1) – Carden 14, Wyche 13, Derricott 13, Billups 15, A. Fisher 6, Baskerville 9, Baylor 10, Harris 0, J. Fisher 0, Cosby 4. Totals: 25 27-38 84.