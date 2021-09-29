Varina's Carlo Thompson is always a threat to find the end zone

You can find Carlo Thompson just about anywhere on the field for Varina. He starts at receiver and safety, he’ll slide over to play cornerback and he even played some time at quarterback in the spring.

Line him up anywhere, and he has the chance to find the end zone.

Thompson proved this last Friday, when he had two catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns on offense and a pick-6 on defense in a 52-13 trouncing of Mechanicsville.

“I want to score every time I touch the ball,” Thompson, a senior, said. “Before the snap, I picture myself in the end zone every time. I manifest it for myself.”

His first catch in the first quarter was a simple slip screen to the outside from quarterback Myles Derricott. He beat his first man, followed a key block from Kamaree Wells and sprinted 67 yards for the TD.

The second catch came near the end of the first half. He started inside and made a hitch toward the sideline to break free. He was nearly tripped up by a Mechanicsville defender, but he stumbled forward and stayed on his feet for about 10 yards before galloping the rest of the way into the end zone.