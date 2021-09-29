Varina's Carlo Thompson is always a threat to find the end zone

You can find Carlo Thompson just about anywhere on the field for Varina. He starts at receiver and safety, he’ll slide over to play cornerback and he even played some time at quarterback in the spring.
Line him up anywhere, and he has the chance to find the end zone.
Thompson proved this last Friday, when he had two catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns on offense and a pick-6 on defense in a 52-13 trouncing of Mechanicsville.
“I want to score every time I touch the ball,” Thompson, a senior, said. “Before the snap, I picture myself in the end zone every time. I manifest it for myself.”
His first catch in the first quarter was a simple slip screen to the outside from quarterback Myles Derricott. He beat his first man, followed a key block from Kamaree Wells and sprinted 67 yards for the TD.
The second catch came near the end of the first half. He started inside and made a hitch toward the sideline to break free. He was nearly tripped up by a Mechanicsville defender, but he stumbled forward and stayed on his feet for about 10 yards before galloping the rest of the way into the end zone.
“It was just straight balance. I thought, ‘If you stay up, this will look amazing on film,’” he said with a laugh.
He opened the first play of the second half lined up at cornerback. He anticipated what could be coming because of practice and he made his move, jumping a route on a rollout and bringing it back for 30 yards and a 45-0 lead. He also added a couple of tackles and pass break-ups.
Varina coach Marcus Lewis said Thompson has the mind of a coach on the field, and he’s able to anticipate plays and even bait quarterbacks into mistakes because of his knowledge of the game. That type of instinct was apparent on the pick-6.
“The game comes easy to him at times,” Lewis said. “That’s why he’s able to make those plays. It’s like slow motion for him at times because he knows what’s going on.”
According to Thompson, the last piece of the puzzle is being a more vocal leader, going beyond just doing the right things in practice and on the field. Lewis agreed, but the coach said once that comes, he’ll be “exactly what you want” as a player.
“He’s one of those kids that everybody wants on the team,” Lewis said.
The Blue Devils are 3-0 and are No. 5 in the latest T-D Top 10. They travel to play Hanover (2-1) at 7 p.m. on Friday.