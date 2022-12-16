Varina's Kaveion Keys, the Richmond area's top recruit in the Class of 2023, commits to Penn State

From former NFL fullback Michael Robinson to director of athletics Kevin G. Adams, Varina High has strong ties to Penn State.

And on Friday morning, Blue Devils standout linebacker and receiver Kaveion Keys, the Richmond area's top recruit in the Class of 2023, added to that Happy Valley connection off Route 5 by announcing his verbal commitment to the Nittany Lions.

Keys, a four-star recruit (247Sports) initially verbally committed to North Carolina in August before reopening his recruitment earlier this month.

A highly sought-after two-way star, Penn State coach James Franklin visited Varina in a helicopter during the season seeking Keys' commitment, and Virginia Tech coaches, including head coach Brent Pry, visited Keys' home just last week. Keys also held offers from Virginia, Richmond, Auburn and Florida, among a bevvy of strong programs.

"It's a special place down in Happy Valley, the people, the atmosphere, the defensive staff recruited me well," Keys said, adding that he made a game-day visit for Penn State's whiteout game and was blown away by the environment.

"The atmosphere was just different to any game I've ever been to. And the people, it was just different, it felt special to me in my heart."

Keys made the announcement with his head coach Marcus Lewis, a standout linebacker and All-Metro defensive player of the year at Varina in his own playing days, to his right, and his mother, Aisha Roberts, to his left.

Teammates and classmates joined Keys in the auditorium to cheer him on. Roberts plans to go to every one of Keys' games, he said.

Adams went to Penn State and Robinson played there. Keys said Robinson, the All-Metro player of the year in 2000 who maintains close ties to the Varina program, helped guide him through the recruitment process.

"It's time for me to go be great," Keys said, adding that Nittany Lions coaches recruited him as an inside linebacker, though the 6-foot-3, 205-pound receiver/tight end hybrid is also a matchup nightmare on the outside as a weapon in the receiving game.

"I feel like I'm a versatile player, if you put me out on the edge I can get to th quarterback, if you need me to stop the run inside I can do that. Whatever they want me to do, I'll go ahead and do it.

"We're gonna be a hell of a program, it's time for us to go win a national championship."

Keys, among other top recruits in the area, will put pen to paper next week when the early signing period opens on Wednesday.

"It's a dream come true," Keys said.

"Watching all the great linebackers, Micah Parsons, LaVar Arrington, Dan Connor, that means something to me as a player on and off the field. ... I just can't wait to get out there on the field. When I'm out there on the field, I feel like nobody's competing with me."