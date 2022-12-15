 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Varina's Keys, one of area's top recruits, decommits from UNC, visited by Tech coaches

Varina's Kaveion Keys, a first-team All-Metro honoree and standout receiver and linebacker for the Blue Devils who in August verbally committed to North Carolina, announced last week that he has decommitted and reopened his recruitment.

A highly sought-after, senior four-star (247Sports) recruit, Keys holds offers from Virginia Tech, Penn State, Auburn and Florida, among other top programs.

Nittany Lions coach James Franklin visited Varina High in a helicopter during the season, and Hokies coaches, including head coach Brent Pry, visited Keys at his home just last week. According to 247Sports, Penn State is the frontrunner to secure Keys' signature. 

Nicknamed "K9" for his initials and jersey number, Keys is a matchup nightmare as a tight end-receiver hybrid on the outside and a ferocious tackler at linebacker. 

ZJoachim@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6555

Twitter: @ZachJoachim

