Coached by some of the state’s top baseball minds and guided by the wisdom of former major leaguers, an assortment of Virginia’s top high school baseball talent shared the field Wednesday evening at The Diamond in the first Virginia Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Game.

VBCA executive director and former Trinity Episcopal coach Tim Merry has for months worked to put on the first-of-its-kind exhibition, which included senior standouts from around the commonwealth.

Among the elite young talents were Hanover’s Nolan Williamson and Steward’s Michael Lewis, the VHSL Class 4 and VISAA Division II players of the year, respectively.

Williamson’s Hawks and Lewis’ Spartans were honored an hour before first pitch along with other state-championship-winning sides represented on the Team Blue and Team Red rosters.

Both native Richmonders, Williamson and Lewis grew up attending Richmond Braves and/or Flying Squirrels games at The Diamond, and said the experience of stepping on that same field themselves was surreal.

“As a kid, I’d come here five, six times a summer, catch some Squirrels games,” said Williamson, who started on the mound for Team Blue and allowed one run over three innings.

“It’s very cool to actually be playing here. You’re facing a lot of talent, but at the same time you’ve just got to trust your stuff and go out there with the same mindset you’ve been having all year no matter who you’re facing.”

A group of former MLB players spoke to the all-stars in attendance, including Miller School coach Billy Wagner, who accumulated more than 400 career saves across 16 big league seasons.

Joining Wagner in imparting their pro experience were Independence High and Norfolk State University alum Eric Crozier, a former Toronto Blue Jay; former Liberty University player Randy Tomlin, who pitched for the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1990s; and former Meadowbrook High pitcher Cla Meredith, VCU’s all-time ERA leader (2.52) who went on to have a successful MLB career with the Red Sox, Padres and Orioles before becoming a firefighter for Henrico County.

“It was a great opportunity to pick their brains and hear what they had to say,” Williamson said. “Getting their advice was really cool.”

Williamson and Lewis both said the collection of talent was easily the best they’d ever been around, and that they were meeting many of their teammates for the first time.

“It’s awesome getting to hear from some of the best players to come from around here,” Lewis said. “I was really grateful to have them talk to us, teach us more about the game and help us grow as people.”

Lewis came on to pitch in relief for Team Red and worked a couple scoreless innings. He grew up about 15 minutes away from The Diamond and has thrown out first pitches on his birthday before Squirrels games before.

But he’d never taken the field at The Diamond competitively before.

“It’s an honor to be out on the same field as some of these guys,” Lewis said.

“They’re studs on all their high school teams, having us all in the same place is really awesome. I’m really thankful to the VBCA for putting this together for us. It’s a really exciting experience to finally get to play here.”

The atmosphere of the ballpark was laid back and celebratory, as families of all-stars and local fans, coaches and players enjoyed the unique collection of Virginia’s top talent.

One of those onlookers was Douglas Freeman coach Ray Moore, who was there supporting Mavericks standout Matthew Britt.

Moore and his 5-year-old son, Matthew, sat in the upper level of the stands, where foul balls rained down aplenty for those situated to track them down. Matthew Moore is a young ballplayer himself and asked his dad to sit up top in hopes of catching a few stray baseballs.

“I think it’s great they’re having it in a central location, in the Richmond area, giving people an opportunity to play, both public and private (schools),” Moore said.

“Especially with so many kids from Richmond that are in this game, I’m sure they’ve been to plenty of games here. Now they get a chance to actually step on the field.”

Spurred on by a three-run first inning, Team Blue won a tightly contested game 6-5. Mechanicsville’s Aaron Maxie had an RBI single to get Team Red on the board in the top of the third, and Hanover’s Jack Bowles drove in and scored a run for Team Blue in the fourth.

In the top of the fourth, Potomac School’s Marcus Burrell of Team Red produced the most eye-popping play of the evening with an RBI triple that one-hopped the wall in right field. Burrell scored on a throwing error on the play, knotting the score at 5.

Team Blue then pushed across the winning run in the bottom of the eighth.

