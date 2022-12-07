VCU hoops vs. Jacksonville PRINT file for Nov. 8 paper

In the end, the press was stifling, the pace frenetic, the volume turned up to the maximum decibel level in the Siegel Center on Wednesday night.

But it took VCU too long to find its identity and get its supporters into the game, as visiting Jacksonville shot the lights out from 3-point range, and forward Mike Marsh and guard Kevion Nolan made key bucket after key bucket down the stretch in a 73-62 victory for the Dolphins.

“That was a spark of energy that we should have had from the beginning of the game,” said graduate forward Brandon Johns of the final few minutes. “We’ve got to do that all game.”

Nolan finished with a game-high 20 points, including a nail-in-the-coffin 3-pointer with a couple minutes to play after VCU had put forth a great defensive possession to force a step-back shot as the shot clock sounded.

Marsh was a bully in the post, finishing with 17 points and nine rebounds despite a technical foul in the second half that for a time looked as if it would help the Rams climb back into the contest.

VCU (5-4) struggled from the free throw line (19 of 29, 65.5%) and 3-point range (5 of 28, 17.9%).

Jacksonville (5-2) shot 50% (9 of 18) from beyond the arc, and led by as much as 14 midway through the second half before the Rams brought out a 1-2-2 press and smaller lineup with just one forward on the floor.

That configuration allowed VCU to force a series of steals, finish in transition and get to the free throw line at a higher clip. But it was too little, too late, as Nolan and his Dolphins made their free throws down the stretch to pull away.

Making his first start of the season, freshman forward Toibu Lawal put forth his best performance in a VCU uniform. Lawal finished with 10 points, five rebounds and three blocks, one of three bright spots for VCU on an otherwise frustrating evening on Broad Street.

Johns Jr. proved another silver lining. He finished with 20 points and five rebounds, making a series of free throws down the stretch to keep tje Rams within striking distance.

And sophomore guard Jayden Nunn showed off his typical offensive skillset with 14 points on a series of silky pull-up jumpers to go along with 6 rebounds.

Jamir Watkins in particular struggled to find an offensive rhythm for the Rams, he was held scoreless while shooting 0-of-7 from 3-point range.

FG FT Reb

J’VILLE M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT

Marsh 27 7-14 3-4 4-9 0 5 17

Osifo 21 2-7 0-0 1-4 0 4 4

Davis 36 1-5 7-8 0-2 1 1 9

Nolan 40 5-10 6-6 0-7 8 2 20

Powell 39 3-7 0-0 0-6 5 2 8

Cook 24 4-7 0-0 0-3 1 5 11

Koureissi 10 1-1 2-2 0-3 0 2 4

Deans 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0

Totals 200 23-51 18-20 5-34 15 21 73

Percentages: FG .451, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Nolan 4-8, Cook 3-6, Powell 2-3, Davis 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Blocks: 3 (Davis, Nolan, Osifo). Turnovers: 12 (Davis 3, Nolan 3, Powell 3, Marsh 2, Osifo). Steals: 5 (Marsh 3, Koureissi, Powell). Technical: Marsh, 13:29 second.

FG FT Reb

VCU M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT

Johns 29 5-10 9-12 1-5 1 2 20

Lawal 24 3-3 4-8 3-5 0 2 10

Watkins 24 0-8 0-1 0-1 2 0 0

Baldwin 37 2-8 2-4 0-2 4 4 7

Nunn 37 5-10 2-2 0-6 1 3 14

Banks 11 2-4 2-2 0-1 0 0 7

Kern 10 1-2 0-0 1-1 0 1 2

Shriver 10 0-4 0-0 1-2 0 0 0

Jackson 8 0-2 0-0 0-2 0 0 0

Billups 5 1-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 2

Fermin 5 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0

Totals 200 19-52 19-29 6-27 8 13 62

Percentages: FG .365, FT .655. 3-Point Goals: 5-28, .179 (Nunn 2-4, Banks 1-3, Johns 1-4, Baldwin 1-5, Jackson 0-2, Shriver 0-3, Watkins 0-7). Team Rebounds: 3. BlockS: 6 (Lawal 3, Watkins 2, Nunn). Turnovers: 8 (Kern 2, Shriver 2, Baldwin, Johns, Lawal, Watkins). Steals: 9 (Baldwin 3, Johns 2, Nunn 2, Banks, Watkins).

Jacksonville 32 41 — 73

VCU 32 30 — 62

A-7,015 (7,637).