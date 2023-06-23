James River High rising junior Lilly Ver Beek grew up watching her older brothers shine on the track for Clover Hill High.

And their pursuits inspired Ver Beek, who began setting Rapids records as a freshman, to carve her own track and field path.

Ver Beek continued that journey this past weekend at Adidas Outdoor Nationals, held at North Carolina A&T in Greensboro, North Carolina, where she overcame an ankle injury to win the championship division of the girls long jump with a leap of 19-2¼, one of the proudest moments of her young career.

"I really just had two main goals," Ver Beek said of her mindset going into the weekend. "I was trying to go sub-12 in the 100 (meters), I knew I could all season, and over 19 in long (jump) because I've been hitting that consistent point all season."

Ver Beek's best event is the long jump, but she also excels in the triple jump and sprints. She had to withdraw from the triple jump competition and 200-meter sprint a couple days before the long jump was held because her left ankle didn't feel up to it.

Ver Beek ran in a relay on Saturday morning, but didn't feel confident enough on the ankle to continue on to the 200. At that point, her long jump prospects were in doubt.

"I was really bummed because I was pretty pumped up for long (jump)," she said, adding that her parents told her to wait it out and see how she felt the day of the long jump.

"The morning of, I was just like, 'I'm gonna do it.'"

Ver Beek's PR in the long jump is 19-5.25. But she was thrilled with the 19-2.25, good enough for first place in a Championship Division that encompasses high school athletes of varying ages and grades from around the country.

There are also Freshman and National Elite Divisions, but Championship is the top tier nationally.

She said the atmosphere of Adidas Nationals is an eye-opening experience unique to normal high school competition. You're facing the best of the best at the end of the season, so everyone goes for broke.

Ver Beek was happy with her second-place performance at Penn Relays in late April, an international event that mirrors the competitiveness of Adidas Nationals. So she felt prepared to show out at a national-level tournament having done so just a couple months ago.

Rapids track coach Cornell Core has been among the most influential mentors to guide Ver Beek's development, she said. Ver Beek began running track in sixth grade, mainly because her older brothers, Jake and Charlie, told her she had to follow in their footsteps.

"They always push me," Ver Beek said of her brothers, adding that they've been quite proud of their little sister's accomplishments to this point.

Ver Beek ended the interview by looking ahead to her junior season with a Rapids program she said is primed to do big things.

"James River has pretty big goals for next year, we have a really young team," she said. "We're definitely ready to pick it up."

