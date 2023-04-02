If you've got a lane, you've got a chance.

The maxim, relayed constantly by Poseidon Swimming coach Ted Sallade to high school All-Americans Joshua Fisher and Molly Blanchard, was instrumental in helping the senior Veritas standouts and SEC recruits lay the groundwork for a brand new high school program on their way to local renown in and widespread support from Richmond's vibrant swimming community.

A coach at Poseidon since the spring of 1993, Sallade has worked with Blanchard since 2012 and Fisher off and on before but consistently since 2017.

Both have over the years become foundational leaders of Sallade's program. The coach said his saying "If you've got a lane, you've got a chance," alludes to focusing on one's own abilities.

"It's an uncontrollable versus a controllable, you know what you can do in your lane, but if you're focused on somebody else's you're at a disadvantage," Sallade said.

"It's your chance. What are you going to do with it? Just go race. You're just as good as those kids, they put their suits on the same way you do."

Fisher, a Kentucky signee, is a three-time state champion, three-time high school All-American and two-time scholastic All-American. He was honored as the 2022 All-Metro boys co-swimmer of the year, and 2023 VISAA boys swimmer of the year. He started swimming at 3 years old, and specializes in butterfly, backstroke and IM events.

Blanchard, who's headed to Tennessee, is a five-time state champion, two-time high school All-American and scholastic All-American. She began swimming in summer league at 5 or 6 years old, and specializes in breaststroke and IM events.

When Fisher and Blanchard were in fifth grade, Veritas, a private Christian K-12th grade school located in Richmond, did not have a swimming team. The school's enrollment totals 656 students, per its website. Fisher and Blanchard's graduating class is comprised of 33 students.

During that fifth-grade year, Joshua's mother, Kelly, read in the school newsletter about a club swimmer that had independently represented Veritas at the state meet. So she emailed then-athletic director Dr. Michael Dicken to ask if starting a swim team was feasible.

Dicken initially told her he didn't think the kids could represent the school competitively until they were in eighth grade. But the next year, with Molly and Joshua in sixth grade, Dicken told Kelly she could begin a pilot program of sorts.

The first team was comprised of about 10 kids as Kelly, who has a swimming background of her own, went from "pro deck mom" to official head coach.

"The first couple years our team was so small. And it is still pretty small compared to Collegiate or St. Catherine’s," Blanchard said.

"But just seeing how much it’s grown, and just to be a part of it the whole way is something really awesome.”

Added Joshua: "Seeing how it’s come from ‘Ooh we have a swim team,’ to ‘Ooh, our swim team is good’ has been pretty cool.”

Blanchard won her first individual state title as an eighth-grader, a watershed moment for the burgeoning Lions program. It's quite rare for middle schoolers to win high school-level state titles, but not unheard of, particularly on the girls side.

"The state high school meet is an environment like no other meet that I’ve been to, just the adrenaline that I got, getting to hug Coach Fisher afterward, hearing the announcers say that an 8th grader won states, it just really stands out in my mind," she said.

Blanchard won that race by 0.01 seconds.

“We were just losing our minds screaming when she touched and we saw that she got first," Coach Fisher said of the first individual state title for her new program.

Blanchard has gone on to win state championships every year excluding her ninth-grade season. And Fisher made finals as a freshman before winning his own titles as a junior and senior. Joshua got to swim on a relay with with is younger brother, Caleb, this year. And Molly has competed with her sister, AC.

"Being able to be on deck with people from 7th through 12th grade, to be able to know who that person is and go talk to them is great," Blanchard said of the camaraderie within the Lions' program.

"Everyone is always cheering for each other, the relays are so much fun. Just getting to swim with kids from your school is a really unique opportunity.”

Now, in its seventh year, Veritas swimming has 35 student-athletes.

“We might have a smaller team, but we have a successful one," said Kelly Fisher, adding that other local programs like Trinity Episcopal, Collegiate and St. Christopher's / St. Catherine's have supported and encouraged the growth of Veritas's team from the start.

Tim Johnson and Trinity let Veritas have its senior night at their own. Collegiate coach Mike Peters taught Molly how to flip turn and routinely checks in on both swimmers' progress. At the state meet, St. Chris coach Bucka Watson yelled out Joshua's winning time in the 100 back to Kelly as she faced away from the clock, recording the race.

“What a great community.” Kelly said of the Richmond swimming scene. “There’s just a really sweet family feel to it.”

SEC swimming is among the country's elite. Both Fisher and Blanchard hope to qualify for the Olympic trials this summer, and for the NCAA championships next year.

Joshua's biggest supporters are his grandparents, Hans and Judy Carter, who make trips to almost all of his meets.

“If I have the worst swim of my life, they don’t have any clue and they think I’m great," he said. "To have that constant support is awesome."

Molly still values support from a cherished mentor and older sister figure, Washington & Lee swimmer and Mechanicsville High grad Sara Gaston, who helped her love the sport during times of hardship.

Both Joshua and Molly overcame periods of adversity to post showings they were proud of at NCSA junior nationals in Florida earlier in March.

Blanchard's times has plateaued over the last couple years. She read self help and sports psychology books. Positive self talk has become her "best friend." That, and support from her parents, coaches and teammates, helped her rework her mindset into a more positive place conducive to success in the pool.

Fisher developed a confounding issue with vertigo resulting from his flip turns. The past year of competition was plagued by the problem, as Joshua and his mother sought an explanation from ear, nose and throat doctors, physical therapists and chiropractors.

Eventually, they arrived at a diagnosis of benign paroxysmal positional vertigo, or BPPV. The condition causes brief episodes of mild to intense dizziness. It is usually triggered by specific changes in your head's position.

So before races, Fisher warms up at the pool and goes back to the hotel to perform the Epley maneuver, a series of head movements that help treat BPPV. All the parents held their breath when Joshua went into flip turns at junior nationals. But he was able to finish his races vertigo-free.

“They persevered, they had different challenges. It meant a lot to me for them as swimmers, but it meant a lot to me for them as human beings, to see them overcome," Kelly Fisher said.

"There are going to be challenges in life. And sports can be such a great preparation for that. I’m so proud of the human being that they are, and that they swam for us at Veritas.”

After all, they had a lane. So they had a chance.

“That’s all they needed was a lane," Kelly said, with a smile and glance toward Joshua and Molly. "And they got it.”

