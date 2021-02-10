VHSL announces slew of scheduling adjustments due to winter storm

The Virginia High School League on Wednesday announced a slew of scheduling adjustments brought on by impending inclement weather throughout the state, forecast for later this week.

- The Class 4, 5 and 6 state swim meets, originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center and Oak Marr RECenter in Oakton, have been postponed. The VHSL did not immediately announce makeup dates.

- The gymnastics state championships, originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Floyd E. Kellam High School in Virginia Beach, have been postponed and rescheduled for Friday, Feb. 19 and Saturday, Feb. 20.

- The VHSL extended the timeframe to complete regional basketball and wrestling tournaments through Sunday. State basketball tournaments (Tuesday, Feb. 16 to Saturday, Feb. 20) and state wrestling tournaments (Feb. 18 to 20) remain as scheduled.

- The championship games for the Class 3, Region A boys and girls basketball tournaments have been moved to Thursday.