 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
VHSL announces slew of scheduling adjustments due to winter storm
0 comments

VHSL announces slew of scheduling adjustments due to winter storm

{{featured_button_text}}
VHSL logo

Tom Dolan said Class 4, Region B can propose other alternatives, but every region has its own needs.

 VHSL///

The Virginia High School League on Wednesday announced a slew of scheduling adjustments brought on by impending inclement weather throughout the state, forecast for later this week. 

- The Class 4, 5 and 6 state swim meets, originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center and Oak Marr RECenter in Oakton, have been postponed. The VHSL did not immediately announce makeup dates. 

- The gymnastics state championships, originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Floyd E. Kellam High School in Virginia Beach, have been postponed and rescheduled for Friday, Feb. 19 and Saturday, Feb. 20. 

- The VHSL extended the timeframe to complete regional basketball and wrestling tournaments through Sunday. State basketball tournaments (Tuesday, Feb. 16 to Saturday, Feb. 20) and state wrestling tournaments (Feb. 18 to 20) remain as scheduled. 

- The championship games for the Class 3, Region A boys and girls basketball tournaments have been moved to Thursday. 

ZJoachim@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6555

Twitter: @ZachJoachim

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fans celebrate as Tampa Bay, KC go to Super Bowl

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News