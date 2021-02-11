VHSL approves 17-school realignment for Class 4, Region B

The Virginia High School League executive committee approved a plan that reduces Class 4, Region B to 17 schools in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons.

The region, which currently includes Richmond-area schools along with schools in the Fredericksburg and Charlottesville areas, was going to balloon to 20 schools under the VHSL’s future alignment plan.

Instead, Louisa, Orange County and Western Albemarle agreed to move to Class 4, Region D, trimming Region B to 17 schools.

Adjustments to the VHSL's current four-year classification plan created an overcrowded region. After two years -- in 2021-22 -- schools can move up or down in one of the six classifications (Class 6 is for the highest enrollments) as enrollments change. Each class is divided into four regions.

Area schools Atlee, Henrico, Matoaca and Varina saw enrollments decrease enough that they got approval from the league in July to drop from Class 5 to Class 4. They're scheduled to join Dinwiddie, George Wythe, Hanover, Huguenot, Mechanicsville, Monacan, Patrick Henry and Powhatan in 4B.