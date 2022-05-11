 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VHSL changing some wrestling weight classes

VHSL Class 4 Wrestling: Frowert shoots (copy)

Atlee’s Alex Frowert (left) grapples with Great Bridge’s Jack Hawbaker in the 152-pound final in Virginia Beach. Frowert won the title with a 4-1 decision.

 David M. Lawrence/the local

The Virginia High School League will tweak some to its wrestling weight classes for next year.

The VHSL’s executive committee approved a format that will continue to have 14 weight classes: 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 144, 150, 157, 165, 175, 190, 215 and 285.

The original classes were: 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 170, 182, 195, 215 and 285.

The National Federation of State High School Associations has given states the choice of 12, 13 or 14 weight classes starting in 2023-24, citing previous surveys that “indicated a varying number of weight classes that states wanted,” according to a release.

Mike McCall, the VHSL’s director of communications, said the league had been discussing the new weight classes for more than a year and didn’t feel it was necessary to wait until 2023-24.

