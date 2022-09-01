VHSL committee turns down Chesterfield’s appeal to form a county-only district

Chesterfield County’s bid to create a district comprised of only Chesterfield schools for high school sports starting next year was turned down by a Virginia High School League alignment appeals committee.

The committee, which voted 5-0 to deny Chesterfield’s appeal, cited the impact the plan would have on other schools in Central and Dominion districts along with their opposition.

The VHSL announced Thursday that the committee also turned down appeals from Glen Allen and Deep Run and both will be in Class 6 under the new four-year alignment plan that starts in 2023-24. Both schools and had requested to move to Class 5.

Matoaca will be in Class 5 after its appeal to move up was approved; it had been placed in Class 4. Also approved was an appeal by Maggie Walker Governor’s School to be in Class 3; it had been placed in Class 2.

The VHSL assigns schools to a district, region and group classification for a four-year cycle. Schools are grouped into six classifications (Class 6 is for schools with the largest enrollments) based on average daily membership for grades 9-11.

Schools within a district may be in different classifications. To help with scheduling, district schools usually play each other, as well as some nondistrict schools, during the regular season. They then move to their classifications for region playoffs if they qualify.

As part of the new league alignment plan starting next year, Chesterfield proposed putting 10 of its high schools into its own district. That didn’t garner approval from the VHSL’s alignment committee, which opted not to change the current setup for the area schools that are grouped in four districts: the Capital, Central, Colonial and Dominion.

Chesterfield appealed that decision. It has seven schools — L.C. Bird, Clover Hill, Cosby, James River, Manchester, Midlothian and Monacan — in the Dominion, mixed with Powhatan and Richmond Public Schools Huguenot and George Wythe.

Three Chesterfield schools — Thomas Dale, Matoaca and Meadowbrook — are in the Central with Colonial Heights, Dinwiddie, Hopewell, Petersburg and Prince George.

Chesterfield’s plan would have left Colonial Heights, Dinwiddie, Hopewell, Petersburg, Prince George, Powhatan, Huguenot and Wythe to form their own district or to find others to join.

Combining the eight schools into another district didn’t seem like a solution to them because of scheduling issues. Some schools would had to explore joining districts outside the Richmond area, significantly increasing travel expenses and time spent on the road.

At the appeals committee meeting last week, Prince George athletic director Bruce Carroll spoke in opposition to the plan and said he had letters of opposition from Hopewell, Petersburg, Powhatan and Dinwiddie. Colonial Heights previously had sent a letter of opposition to the VHSL, he said.

Some of the eight schools that would be left don’t offer every sport, especially in girls sports, spring sports and JV sports, Carroll said, and that would leave schools in a bind trying to find games.

Chesterfield still can appeal to the VHSL executive committee by Sept. 7. A final decision on the new alignment plan is scheduled for Sept. 21.

The appeals process did change the makeup of Region 5C, which now has 10 area teams. Along with Clover Hill, Douglas Freeman, Hermitage, J.R. Tucker, James River, L.C. Bird, Matoaca, Midlothian, Mills Godwin and Prince George in the 14-team region are Albemarle, Franklin County, Louisa and William Fleming (Roanoke).