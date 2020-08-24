VHSL considering plan with two rounds of regional playoffs in football, two rounds of state playoffs in all sports

“I’m a half-full guy all the time,” Highland Springs coach Loren Johnson said. “I’m looking at the positive. We get to play, and that’s what I’m excited about, if everything works out.”

Basketball also has eight-team regionals, with two teams from each region moving on to the state quarterfinals.

Basketball teams would start play on Dec. 21 and have 14 regular-season games. Regional tournaments would run Feb. 8-13. The state semifinals would be Feb. 16 and the finals Feb. 20.

“At this point, I would just be happy to get back with my team and practice, whether we’re playing 14 games or 22 games,” said Monacan boys basketball coach R.J. Spelsberg, whose team advanced to the Class 4 state tournament last season as the Region B runner-up. “I just think that these kids rely on sports. It’s good for them mentally, academically, as well as athletically. I would just be happy to play in some format.

“I want to be picky and complain like this many teams should get in, but at this point, I think everybody just wants to get back to playing sports.”

Under what the league called the “Championship + 1” format, teams that do not advance to regional tournaments can schedule another game, as long as it’s completed by the deadline for region playoffs.