VHSL considering plan with two rounds of regional playoffs in football, two rounds of state playoffs in all sports

The Virginia High School League is considering a plan where teams would play 60% of their normal regular-season games, followed by a shortened time frame for regional playoffs and two rounds of state playoffs. The plan would cut region playoffs in football to four teams and eliminate state quarterfinals in all sports.
In late July, the VHSL’s executive committee voted not to play sports this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic and rearrange the three seasons – winter, followed by fall and spring - into a condensed calendar starting in December. The VHSL executive committee met during a working session Monday to discuss a draft -- but not a final plan -- for the regular season and postseason formats.
Region playoffs would be conducted in one week. For region playoffs except for football, VHSL executive director Billy Haun said each region could determine the number of qualifiers and the format, although only one team would advance to the state semifinals in all sports.
Football generally has eight-team regionals, but teams can only play one game a week, Haun said, and the plan has only two weekends to play games.
Football teams would be given seven weeks to play six regular-season games, starting Feb. 22 and running through Friday, April 2. Regionals could begin on Wednesday, April 7, and run through Saturday, April 17. The state semifinals would be on April 24, with the championship games on May 1.
“I’m a half-full guy all the time,” Highland Springs coach Loren Johnson said. “I’m looking at the positive. We get to play, and that’s what I’m excited about, if everything works out.”
Basketball also has eight-team regionals, with two teams from each region moving on to the state quarterfinals.
Basketball teams would start play on Dec. 21 and have 14 regular-season games. Regional tournaments would run Feb. 8-13. The state semifinals would be Feb. 16 and the finals Feb. 20.
“At this point, I would just be happy to get back with my team and practice, whether we’re playing 14 games or 22 games,” said Monacan boys basketball coach R.J. Spelsberg, whose team advanced to the Class 4 state tournament last season as the Region B runner-up. “I just think that these kids rely on sports. It’s good for them mentally, academically, as well as athletically. I would just be happy to play in some format.
“I want to be picky and complain like this many teams should get in, but at this point, I think everybody just wants to get back to playing sports.”
Under what the league called the “Championship + 1” format, teams that do not advance to regional tournaments can schedule another game, as long as it’s completed by the deadline for region playoffs.
Spring sports would start play April 21 or 26, with the state finals finished by June 26.
The number of regular-season games/meets for: gymnastics (6), indoor track (6), swim and dive (6), wrestling (8), competition cheer (3), cross country (6), field hockey (10), golf (8), volleyball (12), baseball (12), lacrosse (9), soccer (10), softball (12), tennis (10), outdoor track and field (9).
For other state tourneys:
• Wrestling would have an eight-person bracket contested in one day; Cross country would have the top team from each region and the top five individual finishers; Indoor track would have the top three region finishers in each event;
• Outdoor track, as well as swimming and diving, would have the top four region finishers in each event;
• Boys golf would have the top team from each region plus the top three individuals; girls golf would have zone qualifiers;
• Gymnastics would have the top team from each region plus the three individual finishers in each event.
Also under the plan, regular-season games that are not played because of COVID-19 issues would not be considered a forfeit.
The executive committee will give regions a chance to digest the plan and give feedback before meeting again on Sept. 3.
Any plan still is contingent on more athletic activity being allowed to start in the winter. With the state still under Phase Three reopening restrictions, sports considered high risk, such as football and basketball, likely can’t be played until the guidelines are loosened.
“Before we even get to a point where we can play, they’ve got to let us back in school,” Johnson said. “When it’s all said and done, if we can play, I’m ecstatic about that. I want to play. If we can play and have some playoffs, even better.”
(804) 649-6965
@timpearrelltd