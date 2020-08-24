VHSL considering plan with two rounds of state playoffs

The Virginia High School League is considering a plan where teams in all sports would play 60% of their normal regular-season games, followed by a shortened time frame for regional playoffs and two rounds of state playoffs.
That would eliminate quarterfinal rounds in the state tournament for some sports.
In late July, the VHSL’s executive committee voted not to play sports this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic and rearrange the three seasons – winter, followed by fall and spring -- into a condensed calendar starting in December.
The VHSL executive committee met during a working session Monday to discuss a draft – but not a final plan -- for the regular season and postseason formats. VHSL executive director Billy Haun said the document stemmed from recent discussions with athletic directors, principals, advisory committees for all sports, superintendents from various regions, and a student advisory committee.
Haun said the region/state championship format came from coaches’ advisory committees. The number of team playoff qualifiers and the format would be up to each region, but each region would send only one team to the state semifinals in all sports.
Basketball has had two teams from each region in the state quarterfinals.
Under what the league called the “Championship + 1” format, teams that do not advance to regional tournaments can schedule another game, as long as it’s completed by the deadline for region playoffs.
Football teams would be given seven weeks to play six regular-season games, starting Feb. 22 and running through Friday, April 2. If a region opts to use an eight-team playoff format, that would mean playing three regional games in 11 days or less.
The regional playoffs would begin Wednesday, April 7, and run through Saturday, April 17. The state semifinals would be on April 24, with the championship games on May 1.
Basketball teams would start play on Dec. 21 and have 14 regular-season games. Regional tournaments would run from Feb. 8-13. The state semifinals would be Feb. 16 and the finals Feb. 20.
For other state other tournaments:
Wrestling would have an eight-person bracket contested in one day;
Cross country would have the top team from each region and the top five individual finishers;
Indoor track would have the top three region finishers in each event;
Outdoor track, as well as swimming and diving, would have the top four region finishers in each event;
Boys golf would have the top team from each region plus the top three individuals; girls golf would have zone qualifiers;
Gymnastics would have the top team from each region plus the three individual finishers in each event.
Also under the plan, regular-season games that are not played because of COVID-19 issues would not be considered a forfeit.
The executive committee will give regions a chance to digest the plan and give feedback before meeting again on Thursday, Sept. 3.
That plan still is contingent on more athletic activity being allowed to start in the winter. With the state still under Phase Three reopening restrictions, sports considered high risk, such as football and basketball, likely can’t be played until the guidelines are loosened.
