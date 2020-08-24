VHSL considering plan with two rounds of state playoffs

The Virginia High School League is considering a plan where teams in all sports would play 60% of their normal regular-season games, followed by a shortened time frame for regional playoffs and two rounds of state playoffs.

That would eliminate quarterfinal rounds in the state tournament for some sports.

In late July, the VHSL’s executive committee voted not to play sports this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic and rearrange the three seasons – winter, followed by fall and spring -- into a condensed calendar starting in December.

The VHSL executive committee met during a working session Monday to discuss a draft – but not a final plan -- for the regular season and postseason formats. VHSL executive director Billy Haun said the document stemmed from recent discussions with athletic directors, principals, advisory committees for all sports, superintendents from various regions, and a student advisory committee.

Haun said the region/state championship format came from coaches’ advisory committees. The number of team playoff qualifiers and the format would be up to each region, but each region would send only one team to the state semifinals in all sports.

Basketball has had two teams from each region in the state quarterfinals.