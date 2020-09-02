VHSL expected to adopt schedule on Sept. 17

The Virginia High School League moved its meeting to finalize regular-season and postseason schedules to Sept. 17.

The meeting was scheduled for Thursday, but the executive committee and VHSL staff wanted more time to discuss feedback from members.

The VHSL presented a plan last week where teams would play 60% of their normal regular-season games, with a week for regional playoffs and two rounds of state playoffs. The plan would cut region playoffs in football to four teams.

That came after the executive committee voted in late July not to play sports this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic. The three seasons were rearranged – winter, followed by fall and spring -- into a condensed calendar starting in late December and ending in late June.

Any plan still is contingent on more athletic activity being allowed to start in the winter. With the state still under Phase Three reopening restrictions, sports considered high risk, such as football and basketball, likely can’t be played until the guidelines are loosened.