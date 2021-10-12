 Skip to main content
VHSL football power ratings update for Oct. 12
Manchester at Highland Springs football

Manchester’s Ty’ee Stephens stiff arms Highland Springs’ Takye Heath during the first half of the high school football game at Highland Springs High School in Henrico, Va., on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.

 Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH

The Virginia High School League uses power ratings to determine who qualifies for the postseason. Record and strength of schedule are factors in the rating. Below are records and ratings for regions involving Richmond-area teams.

Region 6A

Team Record Rating

1. Manchester 4-1 28.4

2. Oscar Smith 4-1 27.8

3. Western Branch 6-1 27.3

4. Thomas Dale 5-1 26.5

5. Ocean Lakes 4-2 26

6. Franklin County 2-3 23.6

7. James River (Chesapeake) 3-4 22.7

8. Cosby 2-4 22

8. Kellam 2-4 22

10. Grassfield 0-7 18

11. Landstown 0-5 16.8

Region 5C

Team Record Rating

1. Midlothian 5-0 28

2. HIghland Springs 4-2 27

3. Douglas Freeman 6-1 25.4

4. Hermitage 3-2 23.4

5. Glen Allen 2-3 21.6

6. Mills Godwin 2-4 21

7. L.C. Bird 1-3 20.3

8. J.R. Tucker 3-2 20.2

9. Clover Hill 2-4 20

10. Prince George 1-4 19.2

11. Meadowbrook 0-5 16.2

12. Deep Run 0-7 15.4

Region 4A

Team Record Rating

1. Dinwiddie 4-0 29

2. King George 5-0 27.6

3. Matoaca 5-1 27

4. Varina 5-0 26.8

5. Chancellor 2-1 24.3

6. Patrick Henry (Ashland) 4-2 22.8

7. Powhatan 4-2 22.5

8. Atlee 4-2 22

9. Hanover 3-2 22

10. Monacan 3-3 20.7

11. Eastern View 3-2 20

12. Spotsylvania 3-3 19.5

13. Huguenot 1-4 18.6

14. Courtland 1-4 17

15. Henrico 1-4 16.8

16. George Wythe 1-5 16.3

17. Mechanicsville 1-5 16.3

Region 3A

Team Record Rating

1. Booker T. Washington 4-1 24

2. Colonial Heights 1-5 13.2

3. Hopewell 3-1 20

4. I.C. Norcom 0-3 13

5. Lafayette 5-0 24.8

6. Lake Taylor 3-3 20.7

7. Lakeland 2-4 16.2

8. New Kent 2-4 16.8

9. Park View (South Hill) 1-3 13.5

10. Petersburg 3-2 18.6

11. Phoebus 5-0 28.8

12. Southampton 1-2 14.3

13. Tabb 1-5 15.3

14. York 5-1 22.5

Region 3B

Team Record Rating

1. Brentsville 4-2 21.3

2. Meridian 5-2 20.6

3. Goochland 4-2 20.3

4. Culpeper 4-3 19.6

5. James Monroe 2-4 17.5

6. Skyline 1-4 15.4

7. Armstrong 1-4 14.2

8. William Monroe 2-3 14.2

9. Manassas Park 0-6 13.7

10. Caroline 0-6 13

11. Warren Co. 0-6 12.7

Region 2A

Team Record Rating

1. Nottoway 5-0 23.6

2. Thomas Jefferson 5-1 20.2

3. Amelia Co. 5-1 19.8

4. King William 4-1 18.8

5. Poquoson 3-2 18.8

6. Brunswick 3-1 17.8

7. Greensville 2-2 17

8. Bruton 3-3 15.2

9. Randolph-Henry 1-3 13.3

10. John Marshall* 0-4 12.3

11. Prince Edward 2-4 11.8

12. Nandua 1-4 11.4

13. Arcadia 0-7 9.6

14. Bluestone 0-5 9.2

15. Windsor 0-5 9

