VHSL football power ratings update for Oct. 12

The Virginia High School League uses power ratings to determine who qualifies for the postseason. Record and strength of schedule are factors in the rating. Below are records and ratings for regions involving Richmond-area teams.
Region 6A
Team Record Rating
1. Manchester 4-1 28.4
2. Oscar Smith 4-1 27.8
3. Western Branch 6-1 27.3
4. Thomas Dale 5-1 26.5
5. Ocean Lakes 4-2 26
6. Franklin County 2-3 23.6
7. James River (Chesapeake) 3-4 22.7
8. Cosby 2-4 22
8. Kellam 2-4 22
10. Grassfield 0-7 18
11. Landstown 0-5 16.8
Region 5C
Team Record Rating
1. Midlothian 5-0 28
2. HIghland Springs 4-2 27
3. Douglas Freeman 6-1 25.4
4. Hermitage 3-2 23.4
5. Glen Allen 2-3 21.6
6. Mills Godwin 2-4 21
7. L.C. Bird 1-3 20.3
8. J.R. Tucker 3-2 20.2
9. Clover Hill 2-4 20
10. Prince George 1-4 19.2
11. Meadowbrook 0-5 16.2
12. Deep Run 0-7 15.4
Region 4A
Team Record Rating
1. Dinwiddie 4-0 29
2. King George 5-0 27.6
3. Matoaca 5-1 27
4. Varina 5-0 26.8
5. Chancellor 2-1 24.3
6. Patrick Henry (Ashland) 4-2 22.8
7. Powhatan 4-2 22.5
8. Atlee 4-2 22
9. Hanover 3-2 22
10. Monacan 3-3 20.7
11. Eastern View 3-2 20
12. Spotsylvania 3-3 19.5
13. Huguenot 1-4 18.6
14. Courtland 1-4 17
15. Henrico 1-4 16.8
16. George Wythe 1-5 16.3
17. Mechanicsville 1-5 16.3
Region 3A
Team Record Rating
1. Booker T. Washington 4-1 24
2. Colonial Heights 1-5 13.2
3. Hopewell 3-1 20
4. I.C. Norcom 0-3 13
5. Lafayette 5-0 24.8
6. Lake Taylor 3-3 20.7
7. Lakeland 2-4 16.2
8. New Kent 2-4 16.8
9. Park View (South Hill) 1-3 13.5
10. Petersburg 3-2 18.6
11. Phoebus 5-0 28.8
12. Southampton 1-2 14.3
13. Tabb 1-5 15.3
14. York 5-1 22.5
Region 3B
Team Record Rating
1. Brentsville 4-2 21.3
2. Meridian 5-2 20.6
3. Goochland 4-2 20.3
4. Culpeper 4-3 19.6
5. James Monroe 2-4 17.5
6. Skyline 1-4 15.4
7. Armstrong 1-4 14.2
8. William Monroe 2-3 14.2
9. Manassas Park 0-6 13.7
10. Caroline 0-6 13
11. Warren Co. 0-6 12.7
Region 2A
Team Record Rating
1. Nottoway 5-0 23.6
2. Thomas Jefferson 5-1 20.2
3. Amelia Co. 5-1 19.8
4. King William 4-1 18.8
5. Poquoson 3-2 18.8
6. Brunswick 3-1 17.8
7. Greensville 2-2 17
8. Bruton 3-3 15.2
9. Randolph-Henry 1-3 13.3
10. John Marshall* 0-4 12.3
11. Prince Edward 2-4 11.8