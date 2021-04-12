VHSL football regional championship pairings
Class 6, Region A
Saturday, 2 p.m.
No. 2 Thomas Dale (6-0) at No. 1 Oscar Smith (6-0)
Class 5, Region B
Saturday, noon
No. 3 Manchester (6-1) vs. No. 1 Highland Springs (7-0) at Varina High
Class 4, Region B
Friday, 7 p.m.
No. 2 King George (7-0) at No. 1 Monacan (7-0), 7
Class 3, Region B
Friday, 7 p.m.
No. 2 Independence (4-1) at No. 1 Goochland (6-0)
